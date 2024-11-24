Brawl of the Wild Replay: No. 9 Montana at No. 2 Montana State

BOZEMAN — Second-ranked Montana State was seeking regular-season perfection when it welcomed rival Montana to Bobcat Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024.

The Bobcats entered the 123rd Brawl of the Wild with an 11-0 overall record with a chance to finish 12-0 for the first time in program history and also win the outright Big Sky Conference championship.

The ninth-ranked Grizzlies, meanwhile, were 8-3 and aiming to play spoiler for Montana State while also improving their own seeding for the FCS playoffs.

Watch a condensed replay of the game between No. 2 Montana State and No. 9 Montana in the video above.

