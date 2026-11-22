BOZEMAN — It was yet another high-stakes Brawl of the Wild between No. 2 Montana State and No. 8 Montana at Bobcat Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026.

The Bobcats were seeking to win the outright Big Sky Conference championship and secure a top seed for the FCS playoffs. MSU entered the game with just one loss on the season and riding a five-game winning streak.

The Grizzlies, meanwhile, were looking to play spoiler and claim a share of the Big Sky crown by forcing a multi-team tie atop the league standings. Montana had won three straight games entering Saturday's matchup.

Watch a condensed replay of the 125th Brawl of the Wild in the video above.

