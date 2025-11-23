Brawl of the Wild Replay: No. 3 Montana State at No. 2 Montana

MISSOULA — No. 2 Montana and No. 3 Montana State met for a high-stakes Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025.

The Grizzlies carried an unbeaten 11-0 record into the game, while the Bobcats were 9-2 and riding a nine-game winning streak. The teams were tied atop the Big Sky Conference standings with matching 7-0 league records.

The Brawl winner clinched the Big Sky championship and the conference's automatic bid to the FCS playoffs — not to mention the likely No. 2 overall seed.

Watch a condensed replay of the 124th Brawl of the Wild in the video above.