Box Elder's Kyla Momberg joining MSU Billings women from Montana Western

BILLINGS — The Montana State Billings women's basketball program on Wednesday announced the addition of former Box Elder standout Kyla Momberg.

Momberg, a 5-foot-8 guard, is transfering to MSUB from Montana Western in the Frontier Conference, where she spent the past three seasons.

“We are excited to have Kyla join our women’s basketball program this fall," Yellowjackets coach Kevin Woodin stated in a press release. “We recruited her out of high school and her skill set will provide our team added depth on the perimeter.

“Kyla’s fundamentals impressed us and her ability to see the floor and make the right decision will benefit our team. We look forward to working with her.”

At Western, Momberg appeared in 70 games making 32 starts. She averaged 4.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game during her career there.

A 2022 Box Elder graduate, Momberg helped the Bears win the Class C state championship in 2019 and twice earned all-conference and all-state honors.

“The coaching staff at MSUB were very welcoming. The family culture and successful program they have made it an easy decision. I knew this would be a special place to continue my journey,” Momberg stated in the Yellowjackets' press release.

