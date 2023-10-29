Watch Now
College

Actions

Bobcat postgame: Brent Vigen, players evaluate 24-21 loss at No. 9 Idaho

Brent Vigen Idaho.png
Posted at 6:16 PM, Oct 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-28 20:16:04-04

MOSCOW, Idaho — Gevani McCoy hit Hayden Hatten on a 12-yard touchdown strike for the go-ahead score with 2:47 left as No. 9 Idaho held off a second half Montana State rally to beat the second-ranked Bobcats 24-21 on Saturday.

The Vandals, who held a 10-0 lead at halftime, dominated time of possession keeping MSU's defense on the field for 41:27. Brendan Hall missed a 49-yard game-tying field goal attempt with :18 left before Idaho ran out the final seconds.

The Bobcats (6-2 overall, 4-1 in Big Sky) return home next Saturday for a 1:05 p.m. kickoff against Northern Arizona. Idaho improved to 6-2, 4-1 with the victory.

Afterward, Bobcats head coach Brent Vigen, quarterback Tommy Mellott and defensive end Brody Grebe discussed Saturday's outcome.

MSU's full post-game media conference can be seen in the video above.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Results from around the state