Bobcat postgame: Brent Vigen, players evaluate 24-21 loss at No. 9 Idaho

MOSCOW, Idaho — Gevani McCoy hit Hayden Hatten on a 12-yard touchdown strike for the go-ahead score with 2:47 left as No. 9 Idaho held off a second half Montana State rally to beat the second-ranked Bobcats 24-21 on Saturday.

The Vandals, who held a 10-0 lead at halftime, dominated time of possession keeping MSU's defense on the field for 41:27. Brendan Hall missed a 49-yard game-tying field goal attempt with :18 left before Idaho ran out the final seconds.

The Bobcats (6-2 overall, 4-1 in Big Sky) return home next Saturday for a 1:05 p.m. kickoff against Northern Arizona. Idaho improved to 6-2, 4-1 with the victory.

Afterward, Bobcats head coach Brent Vigen, quarterback Tommy Mellott and defensive end Brody Grebe discussed Saturday's outcome.

MSU's full post-game media conference can be seen in the video above.