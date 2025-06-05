Big Sky-Summit Challenge basketball matchups announced for December

FARMINGTON, Utah — Matchups for the third-annual Big Sky-Summit Challenge have officially been announced, setting up more exciting non-conference men’s and women’s basketball action this upcoming season.
This year’s schedule was made official Wednesday in a joint announcement by the Big Sky Conference and the Summit League.
Games will take place this calendar year on Wednesday, Dec. 3 and Saturday, Dec. 6.
For the third season in a row, the two leagues will be playing for a combined trophy, taking both men’s and women’s results into consideration equally from 36 total games.
The Summit League has emerged victorious in the first two editions of this challenge.
Big Sky Conference home games will be available to stream on ESPN+, while Summit League home games will be available on the Summit League Network (SummitLeagueNetwork.TV).
Sacramento State is not participating in the 2025 Challenge due to the Summit League having nine members.
The full schedule for the 2025 Big Sky-Summit Challenge can be found below.
Wednesday, Dec. 3 – Men’s Games
North Dakota at Idaho
North Dakota State at Montana
St. Thomas at Montana State
South Dakota State at Northern Arizona
Oral Roberts at Weber State
Eastern Washington at Denver
Idaho State at Kansas City
Northern Colorado at Omaha
Portland State at South Dakota
Wednesday, Dec. 3 – Women’s Games
Denver at Eastern Washington
Oral Robers at Idaho
Omaha at Idaho State
Kansas City at Northern Colorado
South Dakota at Portland State
Montana at North Dakota
Montana State at North Dakota State
Northern Arizona at St. Thomas
Weber State at South Dakota State
Saturday, Dec. 6 – Men’s Games
Kansas City at Eastern Washington
Denver at Idaho State
South Dakota at Northern Colorado
Omaha at Portland State
Idaho at South Dakota State
Montana at North Dakota
Montana State at Oral Roberts
Northern Arizona at North Dakota State
Weber State at St. Thomas
Saturday, Dec. 6 – Women’s Games
St. Thomas at Montana
North Dakota at Montana State
South Dakota State at Northern Arizona
North Dakota State at Weber State
Eastern Washington at South Dakota
Idaho at Denver
Idaho State at Oral Roberts
Northern Colorado at Omaha
Portland State at Kansas City