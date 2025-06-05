Big Sky-Summit Challenge basketball matchups announced for December

FARMINGTON, Utah — Matchups for the third-annual Big Sky-Summit Challenge have officially been announced, setting up more exciting non-conference men’s and women’s basketball action this upcoming season.

This year’s schedule was made official Wednesday in a joint announcement by the Big Sky Conference and the Summit League.

Games will take place this calendar year on Wednesday, Dec. 3 and Saturday, Dec. 6.

For the third season in a row, the two leagues will be playing for a combined trophy, taking both men’s and women’s results into consideration equally from 36 total games.

The Summit League has emerged victorious in the first two editions of this challenge.

Big Sky Conference home games will be available to stream on ESPN+, while Summit League home games will be available on the Summit League Network (SummitLeagueNetwork.TV).

Sacramento State is not participating in the 2025 Challenge due to the Summit League having nine members.

The full schedule for the 2025 Big Sky-Summit Challenge can be found below.

Wednesday, Dec. 3 – Men’s Games

North Dakota at Idaho

North Dakota State at Montana

St. Thomas at Montana State

South Dakota State at Northern Arizona

Oral Roberts at Weber State

Eastern Washington at Denver

Idaho State at Kansas City

Northern Colorado at Omaha

Portland State at South Dakota

Wednesday, Dec. 3 – Women’s Games

Denver at Eastern Washington

Oral Robers at Idaho

Omaha at Idaho State

Kansas City at Northern Colorado

South Dakota at Portland State

Montana at North Dakota

Montana State at North Dakota State

Northern Arizona at St. Thomas

Weber State at South Dakota State

Saturday, Dec. 6 – Men’s Games

Kansas City at Eastern Washington

Denver at Idaho State

South Dakota at Northern Colorado

Omaha at Portland State

Idaho at South Dakota State

Montana at North Dakota

Montana State at Oral Roberts

Northern Arizona at North Dakota State

Weber State at St. Thomas

Saturday, Dec. 6 – Women’s Games

St. Thomas at Montana

North Dakota at Montana State

South Dakota State at Northern Arizona

North Dakota State at Weber State

Eastern Washington at South Dakota

Idaho at Denver

Idaho State at Oral Roberts

Northern Colorado at Omaha

Portland State at Kansas City