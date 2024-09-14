Big Sky football: Whooping cough forces cancellation of Portland State game

(Editor's note: Portland State Athletics release.)

PORTLAND, Ore. — Saturday's Portland State Football game versus South Dakota has been canceled due to illness within the PSU program.

A case of pertussis (whooping cough) got into the Viking team two days ago. Pertussis is a highly contagious disease that affects the lungs. As a result, many team members have been exposed to the disease.

The two programs and their team doctors have been in discussions regarding the situation. It was determined by Portland State that the game would not be played in the interest of the health of the student-athletes.

It should be noted that no players on the Viking team are seriously ill at this time. Information on ticketing and refunds will be announced at a later date.