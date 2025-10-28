Big Sky Conference unveils 9-game league slates for 2026 football season

MISSOULA — The Big Sky Conference announced its league football games for the 2026 season on Tuesday.

With the Big Sky expanding to 13 teams next season — Southern Utah and Utah Tech are joining the league and Sacramento State is exiting — 12 of the teams will play nine-game conference schedules. In 2026, 2027, 2030 and 2031, Southern Utah will have eight conference games. In 2028 and 2029, Utah Tech will have eight conference games.

For the full 2026 Big Sky Conference football schedule, visit bigskyconf.com.

Teams will alternate having four or five home games each year. Montana will have five home Big Sky games in 2026, while Montana State will have only four. That’ll flip in 2027.

The Brawl of the Wild, as well as the rivalry matchup between Idaho and Idaho State, will always be played on the last week of the regular season.

In 2026, Montana will host Southern Utah, Northern Colorado, Idaho, Portland State and Idaho State. The Grizzlies will be on the road at UC Davis, Northern Arizona, Eastern Washington and Montana State. Montana will also host new Big Sky member Utah Tech in a nonconference game on Sept. 12 as part of the previously existing home-and-home slate between the Griz and Trailblazers

The Bobcats will have 2026 home games versus Northern Arizona, Weber State, Cal Poly and Montana. MSU will have road contests at Utah Tech, Idaho, Eastern Washington, Idaho State and Northern Colorado.

The 2026 conference schedules for Montana and Montana State are below. Announced nonconference games are also included.

Montana

Aug. 29: Southern Utah

Sept. 5: Drake (nonconference)

Sept. 12: Utah Tech (nonconference)

Sept. 19: at Oregon State (nonconference)

Sept. 26: at UC Davis

Oct. 3: Northern Colorado

Oct. 10: at Northern Arizona

Oct. 17: Idaho

Oct. 24: Open

Oct. 31: at Eastern Washington

Nov. 7: Portland State

Nov. 14: Idaho State

Nov. 21: at Montana State

Montana State

Aug. 29: at Utah Tech

Sept. 5: Butler (nonconference)

Sept. 12: at Nevada (nonconference)

Sept. 19: Central Connecticut State (nonconference)

Sept. 26: Northern Arizona

Oct. 3: at Idaho

Oct. 10: Open

Oct. 17: at Eastern Washington

Oct. 24: Weber State

Oct. 31: Cal Poly

Nov. 7: at Idaho State

Nov. 14: at Northern Colorado

Nov. 21: Montana

