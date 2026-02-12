Big Sky Conference, Summit League agree to 4-year, 8-team men’s basketball series

FARMINGTON, Utah — The Big Sky Conference and Summit League have agreed to compete in a four-year men’s basketball series beginning in the 2026-27 season.



Four teams from each conference will play one home and one away game against a participating member from the other league during each of the next four seasons. The series will consist of eight games per year and 32 total games between the 2026-27 and 2029-30 seasons.

“Finding home basketball games is always difficult for us at Montana, and this agreement helps with that challenge,” Montana director of athletics Kent Haslam said. “It is great to have opponents from the region coming to Dahlberg Arena on a consistent basis.”



“We are excited to continue the scheduling agreement with a few members of the Summit League,” Montana State director of athletics Leon Costello said. “This agreement allows our men's team to play quality, like opponents and guarantees at least one of those to be a home game each year. These games in the past have been highly competitive and helpful in preparation for Big Sky Conference competition.”



Idaho, Idaho State, Montana and Montana State will represent the Big Sky Conference in the series. The Summit League’s representatives are North Dakota, North Dakota State, South Dakota and South Dakota State.



The series revives a four-year scheduling agreement between the two conferences which previously took place between the 2018-19 and 2021-22 seasons and continues a scheduling relationship after the current league-wide agreement, which ends this year, was not renewed.



The list of year-by-year matchups includes the following:



Year 1 (2026-27)

Idaho at South Dakota State

North Dakota State at Idaho

North Dakota at Montana State

Montana State at South Dakota

Idaho State at North Dakota State

South Dakota State at Idaho State

South Dakota at Montana

Montana at North Dakota



Year 2 (2027-28)

Idaho at South Dakota

North Dakota at Idaho

South Dakota State at Montana State

Montana State at North Dakota State

Idaho State at North Dakota

South Dakota at Idaho State

North Dakota State at Montana

Montana at South Dakota State



Year 3 (2028-29)

South Dakota State at Idaho

Idaho at North Dakota State

Montana State at North Dakota

South Dakota at Montana State

North Dakota State at Idaho State

Idaho State at South Dakota State

Montana at South Dakota

North Dakota at Montana



Year 4 (2029-30)

South Dakota at Idaho

Idaho at North Dakota

North Dakota State at Montana State

Montana State at South Dakota State

North Dakota at Idaho State

Idaho State at South Dakota

Montana at North Dakota State

South Dakota State at Montana

