Big Sky Conference, Scripps Sports set to launch “This Week in Big Sky Basketball”

FARMINGTON, Utah — The Big Sky Conference, in partnership with Scripps Sports, is proud to announce the launch of “This Week in Big Sky Basketball” which will highlight the league’s exciting brand of basketball and gear up fans for Starch Madness in Boise, Idaho.

The half-hour show will be hosted by the Big Sky’s Meghan Robinson and will feature highlights, analysis and special interviews from head coaches, student-athletes and voices from around the league.

The show premiers on Jan. 22 and will air each Wednesday on the Big Sky’s YouTube channel, with an additional broadcast of the show on select Scripps Sports linear stations throughout the league’s footprint, as well as digitally on MontanaSports.com.

Scripps Sports Linear Channels for This Week in Big Sky Basketball

Billings, Montana – KTVQ D2 (MTN)

Bozeman, Montana – KBZK D2 (MTN)

Butte, Montana – KXLF D2 (MTN)

Great Falls, Montana – KRTV D2 (MTN)

Helena, Montana – KTVH D2 (MTN)

Missoula-Kalispell, Montana – KPAX D2 (MTN)

Boise, Idaho – Boise 6

Twin Falls, Idaho – Twin Falls 6

Salt Lake City, Utah – Utah 16

The basketball show follows up “This Week in Big Sky Football” which aired throughout this past season.

The conference’s partnership with Scripps Sports, which began before the start of the 2022 football season, has grown to not only feature the broadcast of over 10-plus football games each season, but also the Media Day and Hall of Fame Gala television productions as part of the annual Kickoff Weekend as well as the league’s “Big Sky Courtside” show during the Big Sky Basketball Championships each season in Boise, Idaho.

Tickets for the 2025 Big Sky Basketball Championships, presented by Idaho Central Credit Union, are now on sale to the general public. The men's and women's basketball tournaments will be hosted at Idaho Central Arena on March 8-12, marking the seventh-straight year that Starch Madness will be held in Boise, Idaho.

Fans can purchase all-tournament, all-men's session and all-women's session ticket packages now for courtside, reserved, and general admission seating. Tickets can be purchased via IdahoCentralArena.com or by visiting StarchMadness.com.

