Big Sky Conference-record 5 football games scheduled to air on ESPN networks this fall

MISSOULA — Five Big Sky Conference regular-season football games, including two featuring reigning FCS champion Montana State and one featuring Montana, will air on the ESPN family of networks this fall.

ESPN and the Big Sky announced the game slate Wednesday. The five games on ESPN's linear channels are the most the Big Sky has had in a single regular season.

ESPN's Big Sky schedule begins Aug. 28 with a matchup between Idaho and Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo, Calif. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. Mountain, and the game will air on ESPN.

Montana State's two ESPN games are Sept. 26 versus Northern Arizona and Oct. 2 at Idaho. Both games are slated to kick off at 8:30 p.m. Mountain. The MSU-vs.-NAU game will be on ESPN2, while the Bobcats' game against the Vandals will be on ESPN.

The Oct. 3 game in Davis, Calif., between Eastern Washington and UC Davis will be broadcast on ESPN2. Kickoff is at 8:30 p.m. Mountain.

Montana wraps up ESPN's Big Sky regular-season schedule with a home game against Idaho State. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Mountain on Nov. 14. The specific channel is to be determined.

The remaining conference games for the Bobcats and Grizzlies, including the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman on Nov. 21, will be broadcast by Scripps Sports and air on Montana Television Network stations. Kick times are yet to be announced.

Montana State also announced Wednesday its nonconference game at Nevada will be broadcast to a national audience, as well. The Bobcats and Wolfpack will play at 8:30 p.m. Mountain on Sept. 12, and the game will air on The CW.