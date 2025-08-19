Big Sky Conference basketball tournaments staying in Boise through 2031

FARMINGTON, Utah — Starch Madness will live on in Boise for many years to come, as the Big Sky Conference and its partners in Idaho’s state capital announced Tuesday that they have agreed to terms for the league’s annual men’s and women’s basketball tournaments to continue to be played at Idaho Central Arena through 2031.

“Boise has proven to be the perfect home for Starch Madness,” Commissioner Tom Wistrcill said. “Boise provides our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, and fans with a first-class postseason experience, which is largely thanks to our many outstanding partners throughout the city and across the state. On behalf of our membership, I am grateful for the way Boise has fully embraced Starch Madness, and all of us with the Big Sky are thrilled to extend this relationship for many more years to come.”

With this latest agreement, the Big Sky Basketball Championships are now slated to call Boise home for 13 consecutive seasons, a run that began in 2019 and has cemented the city as a March destination for fans around the league.

“Idaho is honored to host the Big Sky Conference Basketball Championships,” said Idaho Governor Brad Little. “Idaho leads the nation in economic momentum and growth. Our state’s diverse economy coupled with its beautiful natural wonders make it uniquely positioned to provide an excellent atmosphere and experience for the championships and the fans.”

The success of Starch Madness in Boise is the result of a strong, statewide collaboration from several highly motivated groups. These partners include Block 22 LLC (the management company for Idaho Central Arena and the Grove Hotel, among other properties), Visit Boise, Visit Idaho, Southwest Idaho Travel Association, Boise Centre, Boise Airport, as well as the Offices of the Mayor of Boise and the Governor of Idaho.

“The City of Boise is excited to continue our partnership with Big Sky Conference to host Starch Madness,” said Boise Mayor Lauren McLean. "For the next six years, we will continue to welcome the athletes, fans, and events that bring vibrancy to our community."

Outside of the Las Vegas area, Boise is the only city in the western United States that hosts a NCAA Division I conference basketball tournament. The Big Sky first went to a neutral site for its basketball tournament in 2016, hosting the event in Reno, Nevada. Since moving to Boise in 2019, substantial growth and excitement for Starch Madness has swelled with each basketball season in the Treasure Valley, with record attendance marks set during the 2024 and 2025 events.

“Renewing the Big Sky Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament contract through 2031 reinforces Boise’s standing as a premier sports destination,” said Carrie Hughes, Executive Director, Visit Boise. “I’m proud of the teamwork that made this continuing partnership possible. It took the dedication of many community partners and support teams to keep the event here in Boise. We look forward to welcoming athletes and fans for many years to come.”

The 2026 edition of Starch Madness returns to downtown Boise on March 7-11, as Idaho Central Arena hosts 20 teams (10 men’s and 10 women’s) playing a total of 18 games over five days for the Big Sky Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships.

After they cut down the nets in Boise, the Big Sky men’s and women’s champions advance to play in their respective NCAA Tournament later that month. Tickets for the 2026 Big Sky Men’s and Women’s Championships will go on sale later this fall. For more information, visit StarchMadness.com.