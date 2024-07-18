Big Sky announces 2024-25 men's basketball conference slate

(Editor's note: Big Sky Conference news release)

FARMINGTON, Utah — The Big Sky Conference office has released its 2024-25 men’s basketball schedule, which will begin on January 2, 2025.

The Big Sky plays an 18-game double round-robin format, with teams taking on every other conference opponent both at home and on the road.

The final day of the regular season is schedule for March 3, 2025, where all 10 teams will be in action leading into the 2025 Big Sky Basketball Championships in Boise, Idaho. The 2025 edition of the tournament will take place from March 8-12 inside Idaho Central Arena.

The Eastern Washington Eagles have claimed back-to-back Big Sky regular season titles, while the Montana State Bobcats have made three-consecutive trips to the NCAA Tournament as the Big Sky’s tournament champion.

2024-25 Big Sky Men's Basketball Schedule

Montana

1/2 – at Eastern Washington

1/4 – at Idaho

1/9 – Northern Arizona

1/11 – Northern Colorado

1/16 – at Weber State

1/18 – at Idaho State

1/20 – Idaho

1/25 – Montana State

1/30 – Portland State

2/1 – Sacramento State

2/6 – at Northern Colorado

2/8 – at Northern Arizona

2/13 – Idaho State

2/15 – Weber State

2/22 – at Montana State

2/27 – at Sacramento State

3/1 – at Portland State

3/3 – Eastern Washington

Montana State

1/2 – at Idaho

1/4 – at Eastern Washington

1/9 – Northern Colorado

1/11 – Northern Arizona

1/16 – at Idaho State

1/18 – at Weber State

1/20 – Eastern Washington

1/25 – at Montana

1/30 – Sacramento State

2/1 – Portland State

2/6 – at Northern Arizona

2/8 – at Northern Colorado

2/13 – Weber State

2/15 – Idaho State

2/22 – Montana

2/27 – at Portland State

3/1 – at Sacramento State

3/3 – Idaho

Eastern Washington

1/2 – Montana

1/4 – Montana State

1/9 – at Portland State

1/11 – at Sacramento State

1/18 – at Idaho

1/20 – at Montana State

1/23 – Northern Arizona

1/25 – Northern Colorado

1/30 – at Idaho State

2/1 – at Weber State

2/6 – Sacramento State

2/8 – Portland State

2/15 – Idaho

2/20 – at Northern Colorado

2/22 – at Northern Arizona

2/27 – Weber State

3/1 – Idaho State

3/3 – at Montana

Idaho

1/2 – Montana State

1/4 – Montana

1/9 – at Sacramento State

1/11 – at Portland State

1/18 – Eastern Washington

1/20 – at Montana

1/23 – Northern Colorado

1/25 – Northern Arizona

1/30 – at Weber State

2/1 – at Idaho State

2/6 – Portland State

2/8 – Sacramento State

2/15 – at Eastern Washington

2/20 – at Northern Arizona

2/22 – at Northern Colorado

2/27 – Idaho State

3/1 – Weber State

3/3 – at Montana State

Idaho State

1/2 – at Northern Arizona

1/4 – at Northern Colorado

1/11 – Weber State

1/16 – Montana State

1/18 – Montana

1/23 – at Sacramento State

1/25 – at Portland State

1/30 – Eastern Washington

2/1 – Idaho

2/3 – Northern Colorado

2/8 – at Weber State

2/13 – at Montana

2/15 – at Montana State

2/20 – Portland State

2/22 – Sacramento State

2/27 – at Idaho

3/1 – at Eastern Washington

3/3 – Northern Arizona

Northern Arizona

1/2 – Idaho State

1/4 – Weber State

1/9 – at Montana

1/11 – at Montana State

1/16 – Sacramento State

1/18 – Portland State

1/23 – at Eastern Washington

1/25 – at Idaho

2/1 – at Northern Colorado

2/3 – at Weber State

2/6 – Montana State

2/8 – Montana

2/13 – at Portland State

2/15 – at Sacramento State

2/20 – Idaho

2/22 – Eastern Washington

3/1 – Northern Colorado

3/3 – at Idaho State

Northern Colorado

1/2 – Weber State

1/4 – Idaho State

1/9 – at Montana State

1/11 – at Montana

1/16 – Portland State

1/18 – Sacramento State

1/23 – at Idaho

1/25 – at Eastern Washington

2/1 – Northern Arizona

2/3 – at Idaho State

2/6 – Montana

2/8 – Montana State

2/13 – at Sacramento State

2/15 – at Portland State

2/20 – Eastern Washington

2/22 – Idaho

3/1 – at Northern Arizona

3/3 – at Weber State

Portland State

1/4 – at Sacramento State

1/9 – Eastern Washington

1/11 – Idaho

1/16 – at Northern Colorado

1/18 – at Northern Arizona

1/23 – Weber State

1/25 – Idaho State

1/30 – at Montana

2/1 – at Montana State

2/6 – at Idaho

2/8 – at Eastern Washington

2/13 – Northern Arizona

2/15 – Northern Colorado

2/20 – at Idaho State

2/22 – at Weber State

2/27 – Montana State

3/1 – Montana

3/3 – Sacramento State

Sacramento State

1/4 – Portland State

1/9 – Idaho

1/11 – Eastern Washington

1/16 – at Northern Arizona

1/18 – at Northern Colorado

1/23 – Idaho State

1/25 – Weber State

1/30 – at Montana State

2/1 – at Montana

2/6 – at Eastern Washington

2/8 – at Idaho

2/13 – Northern Colorado

2/15 – Northern Arizona

2/20 – at Weber State

2/22 – at Idaho State

2/27 – Montana

3/1 – Montana State

3/3 – at Portland State

Weber State

1/2 – at Northern Colorado

1/4 – at Northern Arizona

1/11 – at Idaho State

1/16 – Montana

1/18 – Montana State

1/23 – at Portland State

1/25 – at Sacramento State

1/30 – Idaho

2/1 – Eastern Washington

2/3 – Northern Arizona

2/8 – Idaho State

2/13 – at Montana State

2/15 – at Montana

2/20 – Sacramento State

2/22 – Portland State

2/27 – at Eastern Washington

3/1 – at Idaho

3/3 – Northern Colorado