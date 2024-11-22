Around the Big Sky (Nov. 22, 2024)

FARMINGTON, Utah — It's a busy time of year in the Big Sky Conference, with the cross country and volleyball seasons still ongoing and the men's and women's basketball seasons getting started.

In this week's episode of "Around the Big Sky", host and reporter Meghan Robinson highlights the latest happenings across the league, including Northern Colorado winning the Big Sky's regular-season volleyball championship.

Robinson also talks about Montana State's hot start in women's basketball and the Montana Lady Griz win over Washington. Montana men's basketball player Money Williams had a big week at Tennessee, as well.

Lastly, Robinson sets the scene for the NCAA Cross Country Championships, where Northern Arizona will look to add more hardware to its trophy case on Saturday.

Watch "Around the Big Sky" in the video above.