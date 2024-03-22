Abiye Jack sheds interim tag, is named MSU Billings head women's soccer coach

(Editor's note: MSU Billings press release.)

BILLINGS — After piloting the Montana State Billings women’s soccer program as interim head coach in the 2023 campaign, Abiye Jack was named the permanent head coach of the program as announced by Yellowjackets athletic director Michael Bazemore on Friday.

“We are excited to remove the interim tag and appoint Abiye to the permanent position,” said Bazemore. “He has done a very good job leading the program thus far, has a great vision for the program, and collective support from the student-athletes and administration. We look forward to helping him grow in this role.”

Jack helped guide the ‘Jackets to a 5-9-3 overall mark in the 2023 season, and a 4-8-2 record in conference play, with MSUB finishing in sixth place in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference. The Yellowjackets improved their overall and conference records under Jack last season.

Jack took the interim head coaching position after two seasons as an assistant for the Yellowjackets. He has been involved in the Billings soccer community for multiple years, serving as director of coaching at Billings United Soccer Club.

Prior to making his way to MSUB, Jack served as the head coach and director of goalkeeping at the Coppermine Soccer Club in Maryland during the 2020-2021 season.

In addition to his duties at Coppermine, Jack was an assistant coach for both the men's and women's teams at CCBC Essex from 2019-2021, where he helped guide the clubs to two women's national tournament appearances, and a men's national finalist appearance in 2021. Jack also served as head coach for FC Frederick of the National Premier Soccer League from 2016-2020.

Jack competed at NCAA Division II Frostburg State in his playing career, where he earned a career record of 23-6-10 as a goalkeeper. Jack graduated from Frostburg State in 2012 with a degree in economics. He continued his playing career in the NPSL, playing at the level from 2017-2019.

Jack began his coaching career at Brunswick High School in Maryland as the assistant varsity coach and head junior varsity coach from 2014-2018, where he was a part of the team's Class A Maryland state championship in 2014. Jack holds a United States Soccer Federation National D License.

