10 from Montana, Montana State bring home Stats Perform FCS All-America honors

A total of 10 players from Montana and Montana State were named to the Stats Perform FCS All-America and All-Freshman teams for 2025. The lists was released on Wednesday.

Headlining the first team are MSU offensive lineman Titan Fleischmann and Bobcats safety Caden Dowler, and Montana all-purpose performer Michael Wortham.

Fleischmann has helped MSU average 234.1 rushing yards per game while Dowler has intercepted six passes leading into Saturday's FCS semifinal between the Bobcats and Grizzlies. Dowler was named Big Sky Conference defensive player of the year.

Montana's Wortham ranks No. 2 in the nation with an average of 163.9 all-purpose yards per game and a school-record 2,295 for the season, which broke Marc Mariani's record set in 2008.

On the second team are Montana quarterback Keali'i Ah Yat, running back Eli Gillman and offensive lineman Cannon Panfiloff, as well as Montana State QB Justin Lamson and defensive lineman Paul Brott.

Ah Yat has so far thrown for the second-most yards in program history this season with 3,819, while Gillman has rushed for 1,434 yards and 20 touchdowns behind Panfiloff and the UM offensive line.

Lamson, in his first season with the Bobcats, has 2,683 passing yards and 22 touchdowns with just three interceptions. Brott has made 20 tackles with a sack and three tackles for loss while helping the Bobcat defense ranked No. 1 overall in the Big Sky.

Montana State defensive end Kenneth Eiden IV made the third team. Eiden has 44 tackles, 8.5 sacks and 14 tackles for loss through 14 games.

Bobcats offensive lineman Braden Zimmer was named to the all-freshman list. Zimmer has been a mainstay at left tackle, having made 14 starts.

Following is the full list of the Stats Perform postseason lists:

FIRST TEAM

Offense

QB – Beau Brungard, Youngstown State, Jr., 6-0, 215

QB – Taron Dickens, Western Carolina, R-So., 5-11, 180

QB – Cole Payton, North Dakota State, Sr., 6-3, 233

RB – Joshua Dye, Southern Utah, R-So., 5-11, 205

RB – Rodney Nelson, Monmouth, R-So., 5-8, 195

WR – Marquis Buchanan, Rhode Island, R-Jr., 6-4, 175

WR – Bryce Lance, North Dakota State, R-Sr., 6-3, 209

TE – Chris Corbo, Dartmouth, Sr., 6-5, 250

OL – Seth Anderson, North Dakota, R-Sr., 6-5, 300

OL – JT Cornelius, Monmouth, Grad, 6-6, 290

OL – Titan Fleischmann, Montana State, Jr., 6-4, 300

OL – Trent Fraley, North Dakota State, Jr., 6-1, 303

OL – Joshua Sales Jr., Austin Peay, R-Sr., 6-5, 312

OL – Logan Weedman, Tennessee Tech, Sr., 6-5, 295

Defense

DL – Lando Brown, Southern Utah, R-Sr., 5-11, 215

DL – Kaleb Proctor, Southeastern Louisiana, Sr., 6-3, 280

DL – Jacob Psyk, UC Davis, Grad, 6-3, 265

DL – Joshua Stoneking, Furman, R-So., 6-3, 264

DL – Andrew Zock, Mercer, So., 6-2, 250

LB – Luke Banbury, William & Mary, Grad, 6-2, 230

LB – James Conway, Fordham, Grad, 6-2, 235

LB – Tye Niekamp, Illinois State, Jr., 6-3, 240

LB – A.J. Pena, Rhode Island, Sr., 6-2, 243

LB – Jaydon Southard, Stephen F. Austin, Sr., 6-1, 225

DB – Kimal Clark, Indiana State, Sr., 5-10, 195

DB – Charles Demmings, Stephen F. Austin, Sr., 6-1, 190

DB – Caden Dowler, Montana State, Jr., 6-0, 205

DB – Abu Kamara, Yale, Jr., 6-1, 208

DB – Maximus Pulley, Wofford, 5th Year, 5-11, 200

Special teams

PK – Nick Reed, New Hampshire, So., 5-7, 181

P – Jeff Yurk, Elon, R-Sr., 6-2, 224

LS – Caleb Bowers, North Dakota State, Jr., 6-1, 224

KR – Ja’briel Mace, Villanova, So., 5-9, 175

PR – Bugs Mortimer, Stephen F. Austin, R-Jr., 5-10, 177

AP – Michael Wortham, Montana, R-Sr., 5-9, 190

SECOND TEAM

Offense

QB – Keali’I Ah Yat, Montana, R-So., 6-1, 200

QB – Justin Lamson, Montana State, Jr., 6-2, 210

RB – Eli Gillman, Montana, R-Jr., 6-0, 213

RB – L.J. Phillips Jr., South Dakota, R-So., 5-9, 225

RB – Josh Pitsenberger, Yale, Sr., 6-0, 220

WR – Josh Derry, Monmouth, Jr., 5-9, 180

WR – Jared Richardson, Penn, Sr., 6-2, 220

TE – Nathan Levicki, Presbyterian, Sr., 6-3, 235

OL – Quinten Christensen, South Dakota State, Jr., 6-5, 300

OL – Ryan McKenna, William & Mary, Grad, 6-4, 300

OL – Cannon Panfiloff, Montana, R-Sr., 6-6, 294

OL – Stryker Rashid, Idaho State, R-Jr., 6-5, 295

OL – Cameron Smith, Alabama State, Grad, 6-7, 354

OL – Hunter Smith, Tarleton State, Sr., 6-5, 300

Defense

DL – Paul Brott, Montana State, Sr., 6-3, 300

DL – Kahmari Brown, Elon, So., 6-2, 220

DL – David Hoage, West Georgia, Grad, 6-3, 250

DL – Quincy Ivory, Jackson State, Sr., 6-3, 239

DL – Keyshawn Johnson, UT Martin, Jr., 6-3, 230

DL – Lance Rucker, North Dakota, Jr., 6-3, 230

LB – Theron Gaines, Tennessee Tech, Sr., 6-1, 237

LB – Erick Hunter, Morgan State, Sr., 6-4, 220

LB – Logan Kopp, North Dakota State, R-Sr., 6-1, 221

LB – Rashon Myles Jr., Abilene Christian, Jr., 6-1, 220

LB – KK Reno, Southeastern Louisiana, Sr., 6-0, 220

DB – Jalen Jones, William & Mary, Sr., 6-0, 195

DB – Kasyus Kurns, Tarleton State, Sr., 5-10, 170

DB – Jalen Mayo, Stephen F. Austin, R-Jr., 6-1, 184

DB – Jeremiah McClendon, Southern Illinois, Sr., 6-0, 185

DB – Jarod Washington, South Carolina State, Sr., 6-2, 188

Special teams

PK – Eli Ozick, North Dakota State, So., 5-11, 191

P – Ben Shrewsbury, VMI, Jr., 6-2, 190

LS – Dylan Calabrese, Illinois State, Sr., 6-1, 245

KR – Brandon Hayes, Southeastern Louisiana, Sr., 6-2, 205

PR – Elijah Kennedy, North Carolina A&T, R-Jr., 5-11, 180

AP – Rodney Hammond Jr., Sacramento State, Sr., 5-9, 195

THIRD TEAM

Offense

QB – Braden Atkinson, Mercer, Fr., 6-1, 215

QB – Chris Parson, Austin Peay, R-So., 5-11, 224

QB – DJ Williams, Southern Illinois, Sr., 6-3, 218

RB – Kente Edwards, Lafayette, Jr., 5-9, 197

RB – Marquis Gillis, Delaware State, Grad, 6-0, 210

RB – Luke Yoder, Lehigh, Jr., 5-11, 205

WR – Daniel Sobkowicz, Illinois State, Sr., 6-3, 205

WR – Max Tomczak, Youngstown State, Sr., 6-0, 195

WR – Jalen Walthall, UIW, R-Sr., 6-2, 180

TE – Ryder Kurtz, Cornell, Jr., 6-5, 233

OL – Griffin Empey, North Dakota State, So., 6-3, 298

OL – Erik Gray, Stephen F. Austin, Jr., 6-1, 256

OL – Langston Jones, Lehigh, Sr., 6-3, 325

OL – Delby Lemieux, Dartmouth, Sr., 6-4, 295

OL – Luke Petit, Furman, R-Sr., 6-3, 285

OL – Stephane Voltaire, Villanova, Sr., 6-5, 315

Defense

DL – Kobe Clayborne, South Dakota State, Sr., 6-0, 280

DL – Kenneth Eiden IV, Montana State. Sr., 6-1, 250

DL – Robert Holz, Gardner-Webb, Sr., 6-3, 255

DL – Matt Spatny, Lehigh, Sr., 6-2, 250

DL – Mike Wells, Youngstown State, Jr., 6-3, 250

LB – Sean Allison, Drake, Sr., 6-0, 235

LB – Mikey D’Amato, Cal Poly, Jr., 6-0, 230

LB – Shane Hartzell, Villanova, Sr., 6-0, 230

LB – Tyler Ochojski, Lehigh, Sr., 6-2, 230

LB – Will Shaffer, Abilene Christian, R-Sr., 6-0, 240

LB – Jack Stoll, Central Connecticut State. 6-0, 230

DB – Chris Jean, Central Connecticut State, R-So., 5-10, 180

DB – Ayinde Johnson, Rhode Island, R-Sr., 6-0, 195

DB – Shadwel Nkuba II, Illinois State, Sr., 6-1, 190

DB – Kristian Pugh, Lamar, Sr., 5-11, 182

DB – Nate Robinson Jr., Marist, So., 6-1, 200

Special teams

PK – Paul Geelen, Southern Illinois, Sr., 6-6, 205

PK – Trajan Sinatra, Idaho State, So., 5-11, 193

P – Ben D’Aquila, Northern Arizona, Sr., 6-2, 205

P – Mason Miller, Eastern Illinois, Grad, 6-0, 185

LS – Spencer Moore, Cal Poly, R-Sr., 6-3, 225

KR – Javon Ross, Bethune-Cookman, So., 5-10, 165

PR – Max Mosey, Holy Cross, Sr., 6-0, 200

AP – Kolbe Katsis, Northern Arizona, R-Sr., 6-1, 185

ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM

Offense

QB – Braden Atkinson, Mercer, 6-1, 215

QB – Caden Pinnick, UC Davis, 6-0, 200

RB – Nick Herman, Drake, 5-11, 190

RB – Tre Page III, Tarleton State, 5-9, 180

RB – Mitchell Summers, Sacred Heart, 5-7, 155

WR – Rico Bond, Lindenwood, 6-1, 177

WR – Tony Diaz, UTRGV, 5-11, 176

WR – Evan James, Furman, 5-11, 170

TE – Jeter Purdy, Northern Arizona, 6-3, 200

OL – Damon McMillian, Rhode Island, 6-3, 335

OL – Brady Pickett, The Citadel, 6-3, 285

OL – Braden Smith, Tarleton State, 6-4, 290

OL – Nate Tastad, North Dakota State, 6-5, 285

OL – Shane Willenbring, South Dakota State, 6-4, 305

OL – Brian Williams Jr., Jackson State, 6-2, 333

OL – Braden Zimmer, Montana State, 6-6, 240

Defense

DL – Ka’Von Chisolm, South Carolina State, 6-5, 260

DL – Justin Krueger, William & Mary, 6-4, 250

DL – Lamont Lester Jr., Monmouth, 6-2, 230

DL – Kobe McInnis, Mercer, 6-2, 245

LB – Ramere Davis, Northern Arizona, 6-1, 205

LB – Jaiden Haygood, UTRGV, 6-0, 215

LB – Montreze Smith Jr., Austin Peay, 5-11, 204

LB – Anthony Feltrinelli, Valparaiso, 6-1, 220

DB – Tyran Chappell, Houston Christian, 6-3, 170

DB – Chase Hatton, Marist, 5-11, 208

DB – Anthony Hawkins, Villanova, 6-3, 195

DB – Darius Malcolm Jr., Wofford, 5-11, 175

DB – Nic Yatsko, Indiana State, 6-1, 200

Special teams

PK – Nicholas Romero, Wagner, 5-9, 160

P – Lachie Pozzobon, Stephen F. Austin, 6-4, 180

LS – Jack Baade, Harvard, 6-3, 220

LS – Maddox Broughton, Northern Colorado, 6-0, 225

KR – Ryan Ricketti, Valparaiso, 5-9, 180

PR – Braden Reed, Villanova, 5-9, 180

AP – Chase Bingmon, Prairie View A&M, 5-9, 185

AP – Xai’Shaun Edwards, Houston Christian, RB, 5-9, 195

AP – Cru Newman, Portland State, 6-0, 185

