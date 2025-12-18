10 from Montana, Montana State bring home Stats Perform FCS All-America honors

A total of 10 players from Montana and Montana State were named to the Stats Perform FCS All-America and All-Freshman teams for 2025. The lists was released on Wednesday.
Headlining the first team are MSU offensive lineman Titan Fleischmann and Bobcats safety Caden Dowler, and Montana all-purpose performer Michael Wortham.
Fleischmann has helped MSU average 234.1 rushing yards per game while Dowler has intercepted six passes leading into Saturday's FCS semifinal between the Bobcats and Grizzlies. Dowler was named Big Sky Conference defensive player of the year.
Montana's Wortham ranks No. 2 in the nation with an average of 163.9 all-purpose yards per game and a school-record 2,295 for the season, which broke Marc Mariani's record set in 2008.
On the second team are Montana quarterback Keali'i Ah Yat, running back Eli Gillman and offensive lineman Cannon Panfiloff, as well as Montana State QB Justin Lamson and defensive lineman Paul Brott.
Ah Yat has so far thrown for the second-most yards in program history this season with 3,819, while Gillman has rushed for 1,434 yards and 20 touchdowns behind Panfiloff and the UM offensive line.
Lamson, in his first season with the Bobcats, has 2,683 passing yards and 22 touchdowns with just three interceptions. Brott has made 20 tackles with a sack and three tackles for loss while helping the Bobcat defense ranked No. 1 overall in the Big Sky.
Montana State defensive end Kenneth Eiden IV made the third team. Eiden has 44 tackles, 8.5 sacks and 14 tackles for loss through 14 games.
Bobcats offensive lineman Braden Zimmer was named to the all-freshman list. Zimmer has been a mainstay at left tackle, having made 14 starts.
Following is the full list of the Stats Perform postseason lists:
FIRST TEAM
Offense
QB – Beau Brungard, Youngstown State, Jr., 6-0, 215
QB – Taron Dickens, Western Carolina, R-So., 5-11, 180
QB – Cole Payton, North Dakota State, Sr., 6-3, 233
RB – Joshua Dye, Southern Utah, R-So., 5-11, 205
RB – Rodney Nelson, Monmouth, R-So., 5-8, 195
WR – Marquis Buchanan, Rhode Island, R-Jr., 6-4, 175
WR – Bryce Lance, North Dakota State, R-Sr., 6-3, 209
TE – Chris Corbo, Dartmouth, Sr., 6-5, 250
OL – Seth Anderson, North Dakota, R-Sr., 6-5, 300
OL – JT Cornelius, Monmouth, Grad, 6-6, 290
OL – Titan Fleischmann, Montana State, Jr., 6-4, 300
OL – Trent Fraley, North Dakota State, Jr., 6-1, 303
OL – Joshua Sales Jr., Austin Peay, R-Sr., 6-5, 312
OL – Logan Weedman, Tennessee Tech, Sr., 6-5, 295
Defense
DL – Lando Brown, Southern Utah, R-Sr., 5-11, 215
DL – Kaleb Proctor, Southeastern Louisiana, Sr., 6-3, 280
DL – Jacob Psyk, UC Davis, Grad, 6-3, 265
DL – Joshua Stoneking, Furman, R-So., 6-3, 264
DL – Andrew Zock, Mercer, So., 6-2, 250
LB – Luke Banbury, William & Mary, Grad, 6-2, 230
LB – James Conway, Fordham, Grad, 6-2, 235
LB – Tye Niekamp, Illinois State, Jr., 6-3, 240
LB – A.J. Pena, Rhode Island, Sr., 6-2, 243
LB – Jaydon Southard, Stephen F. Austin, Sr., 6-1, 225
DB – Kimal Clark, Indiana State, Sr., 5-10, 195
DB – Charles Demmings, Stephen F. Austin, Sr., 6-1, 190
DB – Caden Dowler, Montana State, Jr., 6-0, 205
DB – Abu Kamara, Yale, Jr., 6-1, 208
DB – Maximus Pulley, Wofford, 5th Year, 5-11, 200
Special teams
PK – Nick Reed, New Hampshire, So., 5-7, 181
P – Jeff Yurk, Elon, R-Sr., 6-2, 224
LS – Caleb Bowers, North Dakota State, Jr., 6-1, 224
KR – Ja’briel Mace, Villanova, So., 5-9, 175
PR – Bugs Mortimer, Stephen F. Austin, R-Jr., 5-10, 177
AP – Michael Wortham, Montana, R-Sr., 5-9, 190
SECOND TEAM
Offense
QB – Keali’I Ah Yat, Montana, R-So., 6-1, 200
QB – Justin Lamson, Montana State, Jr., 6-2, 210
RB – Eli Gillman, Montana, R-Jr., 6-0, 213
RB – L.J. Phillips Jr., South Dakota, R-So., 5-9, 225
RB – Josh Pitsenberger, Yale, Sr., 6-0, 220
WR – Josh Derry, Monmouth, Jr., 5-9, 180
WR – Jared Richardson, Penn, Sr., 6-2, 220
TE – Nathan Levicki, Presbyterian, Sr., 6-3, 235
OL – Quinten Christensen, South Dakota State, Jr., 6-5, 300
OL – Ryan McKenna, William & Mary, Grad, 6-4, 300
OL – Cannon Panfiloff, Montana, R-Sr., 6-6, 294
OL – Stryker Rashid, Idaho State, R-Jr., 6-5, 295
OL – Cameron Smith, Alabama State, Grad, 6-7, 354
OL – Hunter Smith, Tarleton State, Sr., 6-5, 300
Defense
DL – Paul Brott, Montana State, Sr., 6-3, 300
DL – Kahmari Brown, Elon, So., 6-2, 220
DL – David Hoage, West Georgia, Grad, 6-3, 250
DL – Quincy Ivory, Jackson State, Sr., 6-3, 239
DL – Keyshawn Johnson, UT Martin, Jr., 6-3, 230
DL – Lance Rucker, North Dakota, Jr., 6-3, 230
LB – Theron Gaines, Tennessee Tech, Sr., 6-1, 237
LB – Erick Hunter, Morgan State, Sr., 6-4, 220
LB – Logan Kopp, North Dakota State, R-Sr., 6-1, 221
LB – Rashon Myles Jr., Abilene Christian, Jr., 6-1, 220
LB – KK Reno, Southeastern Louisiana, Sr., 6-0, 220
DB – Jalen Jones, William & Mary, Sr., 6-0, 195
DB – Kasyus Kurns, Tarleton State, Sr., 5-10, 170
DB – Jalen Mayo, Stephen F. Austin, R-Jr., 6-1, 184
DB – Jeremiah McClendon, Southern Illinois, Sr., 6-0, 185
DB – Jarod Washington, South Carolina State, Sr., 6-2, 188
Special teams
PK – Eli Ozick, North Dakota State, So., 5-11, 191
P – Ben Shrewsbury, VMI, Jr., 6-2, 190
LS – Dylan Calabrese, Illinois State, Sr., 6-1, 245
KR – Brandon Hayes, Southeastern Louisiana, Sr., 6-2, 205
PR – Elijah Kennedy, North Carolina A&T, R-Jr., 5-11, 180
AP – Rodney Hammond Jr., Sacramento State, Sr., 5-9, 195
THIRD TEAM
Offense
QB – Braden Atkinson, Mercer, Fr., 6-1, 215
QB – Chris Parson, Austin Peay, R-So., 5-11, 224
QB – DJ Williams, Southern Illinois, Sr., 6-3, 218
RB – Kente Edwards, Lafayette, Jr., 5-9, 197
RB – Marquis Gillis, Delaware State, Grad, 6-0, 210
RB – Luke Yoder, Lehigh, Jr., 5-11, 205
WR – Daniel Sobkowicz, Illinois State, Sr., 6-3, 205
WR – Max Tomczak, Youngstown State, Sr., 6-0, 195
WR – Jalen Walthall, UIW, R-Sr., 6-2, 180
TE – Ryder Kurtz, Cornell, Jr., 6-5, 233
OL – Griffin Empey, North Dakota State, So., 6-3, 298
OL – Erik Gray, Stephen F. Austin, Jr., 6-1, 256
OL – Langston Jones, Lehigh, Sr., 6-3, 325
OL – Delby Lemieux, Dartmouth, Sr., 6-4, 295
OL – Luke Petit, Furman, R-Sr., 6-3, 285
OL – Stephane Voltaire, Villanova, Sr., 6-5, 315
Defense
DL – Kobe Clayborne, South Dakota State, Sr., 6-0, 280
DL – Kenneth Eiden IV, Montana State. Sr., 6-1, 250
DL – Robert Holz, Gardner-Webb, Sr., 6-3, 255
DL – Matt Spatny, Lehigh, Sr., 6-2, 250
DL – Mike Wells, Youngstown State, Jr., 6-3, 250
LB – Sean Allison, Drake, Sr., 6-0, 235
LB – Mikey D’Amato, Cal Poly, Jr., 6-0, 230
LB – Shane Hartzell, Villanova, Sr., 6-0, 230
LB – Tyler Ochojski, Lehigh, Sr., 6-2, 230
LB – Will Shaffer, Abilene Christian, R-Sr., 6-0, 240
LB – Jack Stoll, Central Connecticut State. 6-0, 230
DB – Chris Jean, Central Connecticut State, R-So., 5-10, 180
DB – Ayinde Johnson, Rhode Island, R-Sr., 6-0, 195
DB – Shadwel Nkuba II, Illinois State, Sr., 6-1, 190
DB – Kristian Pugh, Lamar, Sr., 5-11, 182
DB – Nate Robinson Jr., Marist, So., 6-1, 200
Special teams
PK – Paul Geelen, Southern Illinois, Sr., 6-6, 205
PK – Trajan Sinatra, Idaho State, So., 5-11, 193
P – Ben D’Aquila, Northern Arizona, Sr., 6-2, 205
P – Mason Miller, Eastern Illinois, Grad, 6-0, 185
LS – Spencer Moore, Cal Poly, R-Sr., 6-3, 225
KR – Javon Ross, Bethune-Cookman, So., 5-10, 165
PR – Max Mosey, Holy Cross, Sr., 6-0, 200
AP – Kolbe Katsis, Northern Arizona, R-Sr., 6-1, 185
ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM
Offense
QB – Braden Atkinson, Mercer, 6-1, 215
QB – Caden Pinnick, UC Davis, 6-0, 200
RB – Nick Herman, Drake, 5-11, 190
RB – Tre Page III, Tarleton State, 5-9, 180
RB – Mitchell Summers, Sacred Heart, 5-7, 155
WR – Rico Bond, Lindenwood, 6-1, 177
WR – Tony Diaz, UTRGV, 5-11, 176
WR – Evan James, Furman, 5-11, 170
TE – Jeter Purdy, Northern Arizona, 6-3, 200
OL – Damon McMillian, Rhode Island, 6-3, 335
OL – Brady Pickett, The Citadel, 6-3, 285
OL – Braden Smith, Tarleton State, 6-4, 290
OL – Nate Tastad, North Dakota State, 6-5, 285
OL – Shane Willenbring, South Dakota State, 6-4, 305
OL – Brian Williams Jr., Jackson State, 6-2, 333
OL – Braden Zimmer, Montana State, 6-6, 240
Defense
DL – Ka’Von Chisolm, South Carolina State, 6-5, 260
DL – Justin Krueger, William & Mary, 6-4, 250
DL – Lamont Lester Jr., Monmouth, 6-2, 230
DL – Kobe McInnis, Mercer, 6-2, 245
LB – Ramere Davis, Northern Arizona, 6-1, 205
LB – Jaiden Haygood, UTRGV, 6-0, 215
LB – Montreze Smith Jr., Austin Peay, 5-11, 204
LB – Anthony Feltrinelli, Valparaiso, 6-1, 220
DB – Tyran Chappell, Houston Christian, 6-3, 170
DB – Chase Hatton, Marist, 5-11, 208
DB – Anthony Hawkins, Villanova, 6-3, 195
DB – Darius Malcolm Jr., Wofford, 5-11, 175
DB – Nic Yatsko, Indiana State, 6-1, 200
Special teams
PK – Nicholas Romero, Wagner, 5-9, 160
P – Lachie Pozzobon, Stephen F. Austin, 6-4, 180
LS – Jack Baade, Harvard, 6-3, 220
LS – Maddox Broughton, Northern Colorado, 6-0, 225
KR – Ryan Ricketti, Valparaiso, 5-9, 180
PR – Braden Reed, Villanova, 5-9, 180
AP – Chase Bingmon, Prairie View A&M, 5-9, 185
AP – Xai’Shaun Edwards, Houston Christian, RB, 5-9, 195
AP – Cru Newman, Portland State, 6-0, 185