With 27-3 record, high-scoring Dawson Community College men are top seed for NJCAA Region XIII tournament

GLENDIVE — On the heels of winning the Mon-Dak Athletic Conference regular-season championship, the Dawson Community College men's basketball team will be the No. 1 seed for the upcoming NJCAA Region XIII tournament.

Dawson has a first-round bye and will host a semifinal game on Wednesday, March 5 at 6 p.m. against the winner of a first-round game between No. 4 seed North Dakota State College of Science of No. 5 Miles Community College.

The tournament championship game is scheduled for Sunday, March 9. All tourney games will be played at the campus site of the higher seed.

The winner of the Region XIII tournament will host the winner of the Region XI tournament on March 15 for a berth in the NJCAA Division I national tournament in Hutchinson, Kan.

Dawson, coached by Joe Peterson and ranked No. 22 in the national junior college poll, finished the regular season with a 27-3 record and a 13-1 mark in the Mon-Dak. Manhattan Christian alum and recent University of Denver signee Seth Amunrud leads the Bucs in scoring at 21.0 points per game.

DCC is the No. 2-scoring juco team in the nation, averaging 101.4 points per game. The Bucs are 14-0 at home this season.

No. 2 seed Williston State also has a first-round bye. The other first-round matchup pits No. 3 Lake Region State against No. 6 Bismarck State this Sunday.

