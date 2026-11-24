ST. GEORGE, Utah — Utah Tech University executive director of intercollegiate athletics Ken Beazer announced on Monday that head football coach Lance Anderson will not return for the 2027 season. A national search for the program's next head coach will begin immediately.

During Anderson's tenure, Utah Tech student-athletes earned freshman All-America honors and all-conference recognition, while the program recorded 50 academic all-conference selections. Anderson finished his third season as head coach 1-11 overall and 1-8 in the Big Sky Conference.

"I want to thank coach Anderson for his hard work and dedication to Utah Tech University, our football program, and to our student-athletes over the past three seasons," Beazer said. "I appreciate his leadership during his time here and wish him and his family the best in the future."

Current assistant coach and recruiting coordinator Jamison Clark will serve as interim head coach until a new head coach is announced.

As Utah Tech University looks to the future of Trailblazer Football, its focus remains on fostering a culture of excellence, supporting the success and development of its student-athletes, and building a program positioned to compete for championships in the Big Sky Conference and on the national stage.