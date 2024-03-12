Utah State's Danny Sprinkle named Mountain West coach of the year

(Editor's note: Mountain West press release.)

LAS VEGAS — The Mountain West announced its 2023-24 men’s basketball awards Tuesday. The league’s 11 head coaches voted on the all-conference teams, as well as the coach, player, defensive player, newcomer, sixth man and freshman honors.

Utah State's Danny Sprinkle, the former head coach at Montana State, was named MW coach of the year, while Aggie junior wing Great Osobor, who previously played for Sprinkle at MSU, was selected as the player of the year and the newcomer of the year.

Sprinkle, who is in his first year as Utah State’s head coach, guided the Aggies to a 14-4 mark in conference play (26-5 overall). Utah State earned its second MW regular-season title and first outright title since joining the league in 2013-14.

This marks the second time that a Utah State coach has been named MW Coach of the Year and first since 2020.

Osobor is the second Aggie to be named Mountain West player of the year and the first player from USU to be selected as the newcomer of the year. In his first year in the league, Osobor averaged 17.8 points and 8.9 boards per game, while connecting on 57.9 percent of attempts from the field. In MW play, he posted eight double-doubles.