University of Providence hires Michael Claxton as men’s basketball coach

GREAT FALLS — The University of Providence has named Michael Claxton as the next head coach of its men’s basketball program, the school announced.

Claxton, a Chester native, has served as the head boys basketball coach at Gallatin High School since it opened in 2020. He replaces former Argos coach JC Isakson, who took the head men’s position at his alma mater Montana Western in April.

“I am incredibly honored to be named the next head men’s basketball coach at the University of Providence,” Claxton said in a statement. “Our basketball program will be defined by a culture of high performance, both on the court and in the classroom. I am eager to get to work, build a team that reflects the values of this institution, and proudly represent and serve the Great Falls community.”

Claxton was a Hi-Line standout at Chester High School before continuing his playing career at Montana Tech, MSU Billings and MSU-Northern. After college, he played professionally in Germany and in the International Basketball League.

He began his coaching career at Seattle Academy, where he led the program to four Emerald City League titles, including the school’s first boys basketball league championship in 2009.

Claxton also has international coaching experience, serving as head coach of SC Rist Wedel in Germany and holding coaching roles with teams in Poland and Slovakia.

At Gallatin, Claxton led the Raptors to their first Class AA state championship in 2024 and was named Eastern AA coach of the year. He finishes his tenure in Bozeman with an overall record of 77-56.

University of Providence athletic director Dannette Swift said Claxton’s background and leadership made him a strong fit for the program.

"Michael’s commitment to excellence, leadership and the holistic development of student-athletes aligns with the mission of the University of Providence,” Swift said. “We are confident he will have a tremendous impact as both a coach and mentor.”

