Two DCC athletes earn player of the week honors

(Editor's note: DCC media release)

The diamond has been great for Dawson Community College Athletics. Both softball and baseball programs each received a player of the week in the Mon-Dak Conference at the same time.

The Mon-Dak softball player of the week is freshman P/1B, Deven Creech. During a 6-0 week for her team, she had a 3-0 pitching record with 1 save. She pitched 21.0 innings, striking out 29, and had a 2.0 ERA. At the plate she was 11-16 (.688%). Her offensive line included 2 doubles, 11 RBI's, 8 runs scored, and 2 base on balls.

Deven is from Billings, Montana and she attended Billings West High School.

The Mon-Dak baseball player of the week is a covid freshman right-handed pitcher Matthew Bomersback. In his start against Bismarck State College, the number one ranked offense in NJCAA Division II, he picked up a complete game shutout win. He threw 93 pitches scattering 4 hits and striking out 4.

Matthew is from Montreal, Quebec where he trained with Baseball Canada Academy.