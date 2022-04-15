Watch
More College

Actions

Two DCC athletes earn player of the week honors

Dawson Community College Baseball Summer Camp and Showcase cancelled
DCC Athletics photo
Dawson Community College Baseball Summer Camp and Showcase cancelled
Posted at 2:00 PM, Apr 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-15 16:00:33-04

(Editor's note: DCC media release)

The diamond has been great for Dawson Community College Athletics. Both softball and baseball programs each received a player of the week in the Mon-Dak Conference at the same time.

The Mon-Dak softball player of the week is freshman P/1B, Deven Creech. During a 6-0 week for her team, she had a 3-0 pitching record with 1 save. She pitched 21.0 innings, striking out 29, and had a 2.0 ERA. At the plate she was 11-16 (.688%). Her offensive line included 2 doubles, 11 RBI's, 8 runs scored, and 2 base on balls.

Deven is from Billings, Montana and she attended Billings West High School.

The Mon-Dak baseball player of the week is a covid freshman right-handed pitcher Matthew Bomersback. In his start against Bismarck State College, the number one ranked offense in NJCAA Division II, he picked up a complete game shutout win. He threw 93 pitches scattering 4 hits and striking out 4.

Matthew is from Montreal, Quebec where he trained with Baseball Canada Academy.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 800 holes for $119