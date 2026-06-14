Seeley Lake's Klaire Kovatch closes with flourish at NCAA outdoor championships

EUGENE, Ore. — Seeley Lake's Klaire Kovatch ended her collegiate career with a flourish Saturday, placing fifth in the discus to earn first-team All-America honors at the NCAA Division I outdoor track and field championships at the University of Oregon's Hayward Field.

On the final throw of her career, Kovatch threw the discus 57.01 meters (187-0 feet) to crack the top five. Her previous throws went for 184-0, 182-6, 174-11 and 185-7 feet.

𝐅𝐢𝐫𝐬𝐭-𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐫



Klaire's final throw gets her into fifth place, ending her career as an NCAA first-team All American 🐏#Relentless x #CSURams pic.twitter.com/CnBmCk85rc — Colorado State T&F/XC (@CSUTrackFieldXC) June 13, 2026

It was the latest in a long line of accolades for the CSU senior and Seeley-Swan alum. She was previously a two-time honorable mention All-American (2023 and 2025) and was a two-time Mountain West outdoor champion in the women's discus.

Florida junior Alida Van Daalen won the discus title on Saturday with a top throw of 65.98 meters (216-6 feet).

Among other Montana athletes competing at the NCAA championships on Saturday, Bozeman's Haley Burns clocked a 4:15.81 in the women's 1,500-meter finals to place 10th for Northern Arizona.

Washington State's Rosemary Longisa won the title with a time of 4:12.10.

Burns advanced to the finals by winning her heat on Thursday in 4:09.48. Burns qualified for her first NCAA outdoor championships by winning the Big Sky Conference title in the 1,500 and then placing eighth in the event at the NCAA West regional meet last month.

Meanwhile, Helena High graduate and Baylor athlete Logan Todorovich wrapped up the women's heptathlon Saturday with the final three events in the multis. Todorovich finished in 20th place among 24 competitors with 5,533 total points, the third-best total in Bears history.

A sophomore, Todorovich placed ninth in the long jump Saturday with a leap of 6.03 meters (19-9½ feet), took 11th in the javelin with a distance of 38.10 meters (125-0) and closed the day by taking 20th in the 800 meters with a time of 2:25.11.

Todorovich, who came into the NCAA championships ranked ninth nationally in the heptathlon, ended Friday in 21st place. She took third in the multis at the Big 12 championship meet in May with 5,830 points, a personal best.

Washington's Sofia Cosculluela scored 6,182 total points to win the heptathlon title.

