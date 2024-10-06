Second quarter dooms Rocky in home loss to No. 14 College of Idaho

BILLINGS — Andy Peters threw three of his four touchdown passes in the second quarter and No. 14-ranked College of Idaho handed Rocky Mountain College a 49-31 defeat Saturday in Frontier Conference football at Herb Klindt Field.

Rocky led 10-7 after the first quarter but the Yotes scored four touchdowns in in the second. Peters threw TD passes to Shane Runyeon, Eli Mikita and Torey Watkins, and Hunter Gilbert added a touchdown run and C of I took a 35-24 lead into intermission.

Peters' scoring pass to Mikita went for 77 yards and gave the Yotes a 28-17 advantage with 6:04 left in the second quarter.

Peters threw for 338 yards with four scores and an interception, and also rushed for 89 yards. Gilbert had 83 rushing yards and two touchdowns, including a 16-yarder as the Yotes took a 7-0 lead early in the first quarter.

Rocky quarterback Graedyn Buell had 371 yards passing with three TDs and an interception. DeNiro Killian Jr. led Rocky with 100 receiving yards on five catches, including a touchdown.

C of I outrushed Rocky 218 to 51 in yards, and with the victory improved to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in the Frontier. Rocky slipped to 1-4 overall and 0-3 in the league.

