Scripps Sports to broadcast 5 University of Hawai‘i football games in Montana

CINCINNATI — Scripps Sports will air five University of Hawai‘i football games across Scripps local television stations in the western half of the country this fall beginning with Saturday’s contest against Portland State.

The matchups Scripps will carry:



Saturday, Sept. 13 vs Portland State

Saturday, Sept. 20 vs Fresno State

Saturday, Oct. 11 vs Utah State

Saturday, Nov. 8 vs San Diego State

Saturday, Nov. 29 vs Wyoming

Scripps stations in San Diego, Denver, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, Tucson, Boise/Twin Falls, Bakersfield, San Luis Obispo, Great Falls/Helena/Billings, Butte/Bozeman will be airing the games; check local guide for channel and time information. In Montana, games will air on The Spot – MTN, which is available on Spectrum cable, DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo and over the air with an antenna or Tablo. Learn more about The Spot – MTN.

“We’re thrilled to expand our coverage of UH football across more cities in the west region,” said UH Mānoa athletics director Matt Elliott. “We recruit in many of these areas and we have strong alumni and supporters in this region. We are deeply grateful to the Scripps team for their partnership in making this opportunity a reality.”

“We are pleased to bring University of Hawai‘i Rainbow Warrior football to a wider audience in the continental states,” said Scripps Sports president Brian Lawlor. “With many players from the markets in which we have stations, we are happy to make it easier for their family and hometown fans to watch them in action.”

The Rainbow Warriors, a member of the Mountain West Conference, are currently 2-1 on the season.

The addition of Mountain West Conference games this season follows a five-year renewal for the Big Sky Conference that Scripps Sports announced earlier this year.

