Rocky's Sydney Little Light, Jackson Wilson victorious at Yellowjacket/Battlin’ Bear Open

BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College swept the individual medalist honors Friday as Sydney Little Light and Jackson Wilson ran to victory at the Yellowjacket/Battlin' Bear Open at Amend Park.

Little Light won the women's 5K with a personal-best time of 16:58.1. Little Light led the Bears to a second-place finish in the team standings with 60 points. Little Light placed second overall at last year's NAIA national cross country championships.

Rocky's Jayden Woodland and Kallyn Wilkins took 10th and 17th with times of 19:07.2 and 19:37.2, respectively. Chloe Bryntesen and Rylie Schoenfeld rounded out the Bears' scorers, finishing in 19th and 20th with times of 19:48.1 and 19:51.6

Black Hills State claimed the team title with 49 points, with five runners finishing in the top 16.

Wilson, meanwhile, claimed the men's 8K by tying his personal best-time with a 24:44.2 finish. Wilson was the only Battlin' Bear to place in the top 20. Rocky's men finished in fourth in the team standings with 101 points.

Black Hills had six finishers in the top 10 to win the team title with a score of 26 points.

Ase Ackerman led the way for the Montana State Billings men, placing fifth with a time of 25:20.4. It was the second-fastest 8k time of his career. Logan Straus also eclipsed the 26-minute mark on Friday, taking 15th place with a time of 25:57.4. Bryant Edgerton finished in 20th place in a time of 26:28.5.

MSUB's women were led by Ally Whitmer, who finished in 25th place with a time of 20:06.3. Whitmer bettered her previous PR by nearly 50 seconds.

