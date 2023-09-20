Rocky sweeps crosstown foe MSU Billings in Rimrock Rivalry volleyball tussle

BILLINGS — Makena Bushman had 16 kills and Bella Bryan added 10 more as Rocky Mountain College swept Montana State Billings 25-23, 25-19, 25-22 on Tuesday in the first crosstown Rimrock Rivalry matchup of the year.

Blythe Sealey had 35 assists for NAIA Rocky and teammate Brooke Ark finished with 27 digs. The match was an exhibition for the Batlin' Bears (10-6 overall) but counted for MSU Billings (2-9 overall).

Aubrey Allison led the NCAA Division II Yellowjackets with nine kills. Patten Langston and Bailey Nichols each had eight kills for MSUB, while Emma Fa'alogo finished with 23 assists. Rocky outhit the Jackets .209 to .127.

MSUB libero Christine Funk hit a career milestone after her third dig in the first set. Funk hit the 1,000 career digs mark and is just 12 digs away from being the Yellowjackets' career top 10. Funk finished with 16 digs.

The next Rimrock Rivalry volleyball match between Rocky and MSU Billings is scheduled for Sept. 25 at RMC's Fortin Center.