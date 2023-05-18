Rocky Mountain College, MSU Billings announce formal "Rimrock Rivalry" all-sports competition

BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College and Montana State Billings on Wednesday announced a formal head-to-head all-sports competition to be known as the Rimrock Rivalry.

The schools, located two miles apart in Billings on Rimrock Road, will compete each year in a rivalry series of athletic competition decided by accumulative scoring throughout the year based on head-to-head competition.

“This will help highlight not only the great academic and athletic performances on our campuses, but it will also aid our facilitation to further our community engagement within the area," MSUB athletic director Michael Bazemore said in a statement. "As we work to continue to provide a transformative experience for our student-athletes, an official namesake rivalry speaks to this goal."

“The Rimrock Rivalry will be a great opportunity to engage our Billings Community and find ways to come together and make an impact," Rocky AD Jim Klemann stated. "I am grateful for (Bazemore) and his team for working together to make this project possible."

The schools will compete for the Bruce Parker Trophy, named after the MSUB hall of famer and former Rocky athletic director who passed away in 2021.

The scoring system is consistent across 11 common sports — men's and women's basketball, men's and women's cross country, men's and women's golf, men's and women's track and field, men's and women's soccer, and volleyball — and will also include cumulative grade-point average. Teams who win head-to-head matchups will receive 30 points, with the losing team earning 15 points. If a team completes a season sweep, it will earn an additional 15 points.

The Rimrock Rivalry is set to kick-off under the lights at Yellowjacket Soccer Field on Saturday, Aug. 19. The women’s soccer contest will begin at 4 p.m. with the men’s contest slated 6.

