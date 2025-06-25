Q2 AOW: Pair of Wyoming All-Stars joining Montana State Billings women's basketball program

The Wyoming girls basketball all-stars left Montana on a high note nearly two weeks ago, picking up a thrilling win in Lockwood. A pair of those all-stars will be in the Magic City shortly as they begin their college basketball careers at Montana State Billings.

“I've always liked Billings. I went to their Elite Camp last summer and coach Woodin took me and wanted to offer me," said Kaylie Neary of Gillette. "I went on a visit and it just felt like home. Honestly, it was perfect."

The Montana-Wyoming game was littered with MSUB commits in the girls game, as head coach Kevin Woodin is bringing three Montanans in along with the two from Wyoming.

“We didn't know how they'd play. We haven't really got to watch them play, so it's cool to play against them and see what good things they do and be like, 'OK. I'm excited to have that on my team next year,' " said Gillette's Lauren Kuhbacher.

“During a dead ball we're kind of just chatting it up and then we get intense, so I'm excited for next year. It's going to be really fun," Neary said. "To see their strengths, I think it'll go along good with our strengths and we'll be good together. "

As for that Wyoming win in Lockwood? It was the first in the series for the Cowboy State since June 10, 2016, snapping a skid that was nine years long.

“It's really cool to get to represent Wyoming because it's a very unseen state," Neary said. "It's cool to have a lot of talent that we brought and just to set our mark for next year and show we can win and we can still compete with the girls everywhere, really."

“These girls are the best 10 in Wyoming," Kuhbacher said. "It's cool to show all the talent that we have here, because like (Neary) said we're overlooked a lot. We do have a lot of talent, so it's awesome to show it off in this game."

Neary and Kurbacher join 2024 Wyoming all-star Alli Ligocki on the Yellowjacket roster as coach Woodin continues to get the best in the area.