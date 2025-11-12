Q2 AOW: Homeschool walk-on 'Slice' cuts hair, earns respect with MSUB hoopsters

BILLINGS — Jesiah Stutts isn't a starter. In fact, he typically doesn't even sub in for the Montana State Billings basketball men.

But when he does, it’s thrilling — and not only for him.

"Everyone is just instantly smiling, happy, just going for him," MSUB guard/forward Jakob Milling told MTN Sports before Monday's spirited practice.

Arriving from modest basketball roots, Stutts almost didn't believe he'd been requested to interview for this story, wondering if teammates were playing a prank.

"I was homeschooled K-12, pretty much," Stutts said.

Hear from Stutts on his unlikely journey, and why teammates respect the walk-on:

Q2 AOW: Home school walk-on 'Slice' cuts hair, earns respect with MSUB hoopsters

The homeschool graduate walked onto the NCAA Division II team with determination that impressed coaches and players alike and has since become a beloved figure for the 3-0 Yellowjackets.

"He comes in everyday ready to work. The guys love him," said Jackets coach Luke Fennelly.

"My whole freshman year was just like a whirlwind of feeling like I'd made it," Stutts recalled.

During his high school career with Yellowstone County's Homeschool Program, Stutts dominated. He averaged almost 400 points per season and earned team MVP honors all four years.

So, transitioning from that guy to the last guy was a significant adjustment.

"You don't understand, like, I didn't have the resources that a lot of guys have. I didn't have a weight room, I didn't have a gun to go shoot on. (I was) going to the YMCA to play pick-up so, to be a part of something like this is really special," the sophomore guard said with appreciation.

Last season as a freshman, Stutts appeared in four games, playing eight total minutes and attempting only three shots. During last weekend's 12-team tournament at MSUB, he earned an enthusiastic ovation from both fans and teammates when Fennelly waved him off the bench for the final 3:06 of a double-digit win.

"I was on the bench, and I wanted him to get a bucket so bad," Milling recalled.

"He's got the hardest job on the team. He doesn't always get all the reps and stuff like that, but he doesn't care," Fennelly said.

Comfortably pictured front row in the team photo, Stutts does appear to have one edge — literally — over his teammates.

"He cuts our guys' hair in our locker room. We call it Homeslice's Barber Shop because that's his nickname," Fennelly said with a big smile.

"The best thing about Slice is, we get free haircuts. And he's pretty dang good at it," fellow guard Mason Landdeck offered.

Stutts said his barbering skills developed gradually.

"I started cutting my brother's hair and just some friends' a couple years ago and got better and better," he said.

While Stutts did score during MSUB's recent exhibition game, he continues to chase his first regular season basket. And teammates are determined to free him up for a bucket.

"It's just awesome to see him smiling, see him happy and get that opportunity," Landdeck said.

"Slice at one point is going to get a bucket in a game and, I mean, I can't wait for that to happen," Milling added.

