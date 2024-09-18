Q2 AOW: Addie Allen brings winning attitude to MSU Billings volleyball team

BILLINGS — On a gloomy day, don’t expect much from MSU Billings freshman Addie Allen.

“I like napping. Or reading,” Allen said with a laugh.

That’s a far cry from her play on the volleyball court, as Allen brings a competitive desire that hides behind an otherwise quiet demeanor.

“I think (Allen's) superpower right now is that she's so good at defense. She's the scrappiest setter that I've ever seen or had in this program," MSUB head coach Casey Williams said. "She's super competitive. She wants to be in every single point, and she's done a good job of implementing that in every single practice. She's been great."

Allen also brings a winning mindset, having finished off a remarkable career at Billings West last fall with a state title and the Montana Gatorade player of the year honor.

“I love winning. I really hope to bring a winning attitude here. I love competing. Everyone on the team that really cares about it is competitive," Allen said.

“I think that (Allen), especially, is used to winning. She comes from a really good program at West, and I think she's brought that to our girls," Williams said.

The standout freshman leads MSUB in assists early on this season as the Jackets have raced to a 6-3 start. It seems those winning ways are catching on.