Providence wrestling wins ranked matchup against rival MSU-Northern

HAVRE — The No-8 ranked University of Providence men's wrestling program defeated No. 7 MSU-Northern 27-10 in a dual Wednesday night.

The match got underway with a pair of redshirt freshman wrestling in the 125 and 133 matches for the Argos. Dre Coles fell in the opening match, but at 133 Na'u McBrayer would pick up his second victory of the year 11-5.

At 141, redshirt sophomore Dante Reviglio continued his hot start to the season defeating Noah McDermott 11-3 giving UP its first lead of the night 7-4.

Redshirt freshman Jalen Vladic would follow Reviglio's victory with a 3-1 upset over Martin Wilkie to extend the UP lead to six. Vladic was down 1-0 entering the third period but would secure a takedown with 30 seconds left to come away with the win.

At 157, sophomore Aden Graves went ahead 10-2 after the first period and controlled the match the rest of the way to win the Argos fourth in a row, 14-7.

Despite losing the 165 and 174 matches, UP responded with redshirt senior Alan Badley defeating Rylin Burns to make it 16-10.

The Argos would win the final two matches at 197 and HWT with sophomore Sawyer Hobbs pinning Carl Hanson at 3:44, and redshirt senior KC Buday winning by tech fall over Shane Mattson.

The Argos will be back in action Nov. 11 when they visit Des Moines, Iowa, for the Grand View Open.

Results

125: Tanner Cook (MSUN) maj. dec. Dre Coles (UP) 11-0

133: Na'u McBrayer (UP) dec. Kolton Powers (MSUN), 11-5

141: Dante Reviglio (UP) maj. dec. Noah McDermott (MSUN), 11-3

149: Jalen Vladic (UP) dec. Martin Wilkie (MSUN) 3-1

157: Aden Graves (UP) dec. Ryan Graves (MSUN), 14-7

165: Devin Crawford (MSUN) dec. Hunter Meinzen (UP), 4-1

174: NaKado Siegel (MSUN) dec. Jordan Komac, 8-3

184: Alan Badley (UP) dec. Rylin Burns (MSUN), 4-2

197: Sawyer Hobbs (UP) pinned Carl Hansen (MSUN), Fall 3:44

Hwt: KC Buday (UP) tf. Shane Matson (MSUN), 23-6