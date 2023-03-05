Providence, MSU-Northern wrestlers garner All-America nods at NAIA championships

WICHITA, Kan. — MSU-Northern's NaKoda Siegel and Austin Vanek and Providence's Sawyer Hobbs, Bridger Hall and K.C. Buday all finished the season as All-Americans on Saturday at the NAIA national wrestling championships.

Siegel, at 174 pounds, was bested in Saturday's semifinals in a 3-2 decision by Isaiah Luellen of Grand View (Iowa). Siegel, of Colstrip, advanced to the consolation final where he was bested by Riley Smucker of Life (Ga.) and finished in fourth place.

Vanek placed seventh at 184 pounds. Vanek, from Cut Bank, beat Sam Irwin of Reinhardt (Ga.) 7-5 in overtime in his final match.

Providence's Sawyer Hobbs, Bridger Hall and K.C. Buday also finished the season with All-America status.

Buday, from Great Falls, advanced to Saturday's 285-pound semifinals but was beat by Austin Harris of Life by an 8-3 decision. Buday finished in fourth place after being pinned by Gabe Jacobs of Southeastern (Fla.) in 6:12.

Hobbs, who beat Northern's Vanek in the first round at 184, took fifth following a 15-7 major decision win over J.D. Perez of Ottawa (Kan.). Hall, a Missoula Big Sky alum, finished in eighth place at 165 following a 6-1 defeat to Shadric Slone of Campbellsville (Ky.)