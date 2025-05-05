NJCAA Region XIII softball champs Dawson CC to play at district championship in Iowa

GLENDIVE — The Dawson Community College softball team won the NJCAA Region XIII championship last weekend and is now set to compete at the Northwest Plains District championship May 9-10 in Boone, Iowa.

Dawson defeated rival Miles Community College 11-7 in a winner-take-all regional title game on Saturday. Sam Maerz homered and drove in three runs, while Ashley Hammers also had three RBIs for the victorious Buccaneers. Shelby Blankenship with 4 for 5 with four RBIs for the Bucs.

Miles CC forced a second and deciding championship game by beating Dawson 12-4 earlier Saturday. The host Buccaneers, though, finished 3-1 in the tournament to advance.

"It was an amazing weekend," Dawson CC coach Casey-May Huff stated in a press release. "Every single game we played (last) weekend we had to fight. We faced a lot of pressure and adversity every single game, but the girls stayed calm, stuck with the plan, and showed grit to the very end."

Dawson (30-21) will next face Des Moines Area Community College for two games on Friday at the district championship.

