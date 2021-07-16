Wyoming Cowboys to open Diamond Head Classic vs. Stanford

(Editor's note: UW Athletics release)

LARAMIE, Wyo. - ESPN Events has unveiled the matchups for the 2021 Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic to be held December 22, 23 and 25, at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center with the Wyoming Cowboys opening play on December 22 on ESPNU against Stanford in the first meeting between the two schools since December 4, 1980.

The Cowboys will be matched up in the second round against either Liberty or Northern Iowa. Other matchups in the first round include BYU against South Florida and Vanderbilt against South Florida.

Two teams in the 2021 field were a part of the NCAA postseason last season – BYU and Liberty. The field also includes two returning Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic participants – BYU (2015) and Northern Iowa (2015).

Tickets are expected to go on sale to the general public in October. Additional information for the family-friendly tournament and resort destination of Honolulu, Hawai‘i, can be found at hawaiianairlinesdiamondheadclassic.com.