Watch
More CollegeNCAA

Actions

Wyoming Cowboys to open Diamond Head Classic vs. Stanford

items.[0].image.alt
Kyle Spradley/UW Athletics
WYO MBB 19.JPG
Posted at 9:58 AM, Jul 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-16 12:17:37-04

(Editor's note: UW Athletics release)

LARAMIE, Wyo. - ESPN Events has unveiled the matchups for the 2021 Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic to be held December 22, 23 and 25, at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center with the Wyoming Cowboys opening play on December 22 on ESPNU against Stanford in the first meeting between the two schools since December 4, 1980.

The Cowboys will be matched up in the second round against either Liberty or Northern Iowa. Other matchups in the first round include BYU against South Florida and Vanderbilt against South Florida.

Two teams in the 2021 field were a part of the NCAA postseason last season – BYU and Liberty. The field also includes two returning Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic participants – BYU (2015) and Northern Iowa (2015).

Tickets are expected to go on sale to the general public in October. Additional information for the family-friendly tournament and resort destination of Honolulu, Hawai‘i, can be found at hawaiianairlinesdiamondheadclassic.com.

Time (HT)MatchupNetwork
Wed, Dec 2210 a.m.Liberty vs. Northern IowaESPNU
NoonWyoming vs. StanfordESPNU
4:30 p.m.BYU vs. South FloridaESPN2 or ESPNU
7 p.m.Hawaiʻi vs. VanderbiltESPN2 or ESPNU
Thu, Dec 2311 a.m.Semifinal #1ESPN2
1:30 p.m.Consolation #1ESPNU
5 p.m. or 7 p.m.Semifinal #2ESPN2
5 p.m. or 7 p.m.Consolation #2ESPN2
Sat, Dec 258:30 a.m. or 10:30 a.m.7th Place GameESPNU
8:30 a.m. or 10:30 a.m.5th Place GameESPNU
1:30 p.m.3rd Place GameESPN2
3:30 p.m.ChampionshipESPN2
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website and mobile app