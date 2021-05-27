Wyoming Cowboys to be featured in 3 nationally televised CBSSN games

(Editor's note: UW Athletics release)

LARAMIE, Wyo. - The Mountain West Conference and CBS Sports Network (CBSSN) have announced the slate of 2021 football games that will be televised on CBBSSN. The Wyoming Cowboys will be featured in three of those telecasts.

Wyoming’s Mountain West Conference opener on Saturday, Oct. 9 at Air Force will kick off at 5 p.m. from Falcon Stadium and will be televised on CBSSN.

On Saturday, Nov. 6 the annual “Border War” game versus rival Colorado State will be telecast on CBSSN and will kick off from Wyoming’s Jonah FIeld at War Memorial Stadium at 1:30 p.m.

And on Saturday, Nov. 20 Wyoming will travel to Logan, Utah, to face the Utah State Aggies in a 5 p.m. game that will also be televised on CBS Sports Network.

