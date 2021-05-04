Wyoming Cowboys spring game welcomes back fans; what to know

(Editor's note: UW Athletics release)

LARAMIE, Wyo. - Wyoming Football spring practice concludes Saturday with the Brown and Gold Game. The game will kick off at 2 p.m. from Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium and will be free and open to the public. Tailgating activities in the Ford Stadium Lot will begin at 10 a.m. and gates to the stadium will open at 1 p.m. with numerous concession options available to fans.

Face coverings will be recommended but not required per a release from the University of Wyoming on April 13 that stated: “Starting May 8, masks will no longer be required outdoors on campus. Masks will be required for indoor gatherings and recommended, but not required at outdoor gatherings.” Fans are encouraged to bring their own face coverings.

Social distancing at the Spring Game will be encouraged. Seating will be available for fans on the lower east and lower west sides of War Memorial Stadium.

Head coach Craig Bohl and his team will kick off the Brown and Gold game at 2 p.m. Bohl and his team are excited to welcome fans back to War Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

Welcoming Back Cowboy Fans

The University of Wyoming Athletics department is looking forward to a full schedule of games for the 2021 college football season next fall and is planning for a return to normalcy at Wyoming home football games.

For this coming Saturday’s Spring Game, Cowboy players and coaches are excited about the opportunity to play in front of Wyoming fans again.

“We’re starting to see light at the end of the tunnel,” said Bohl. “What you’re seeing is players are really embracing and appreciating the things they enjoy about college football. We’re in hopes that we will be able to take another step forward this fall. I’m happy to know we’ll have fans in the stands this Saturday, and I think it is just one more way we can embrace that we’re returning to some semblance of normalcy.”

Goals for Saturday’s Spring Game

Saturday’s Spring Game will see the Cowboys compete in a game-like situation. Bohl has a number of things he wants to accomplish in Saturday’s Spring Game.

“We want to be able showcase our football program to our fans on Saturday,” said Bohl. “It is an opportunity for our fans to come and watch our players perform in person and see how much progress we’ve made. It’s been a long time since we’ve played in War Memorial Stadium, so we’re excited about that.

“Things that will be important for our program on Saturday are, one, to give our players, particularly our younger players, a game-like experience where coaches are on the sidelines, officials are out on the field and fans are in the stands. We want to replicate as much as we can what it’s like to play in a game.

“Another important aspect is to give us, as coaches, another evaluation of our players. We want to see who can make fundamental plays in a game situation -- who can block, who can tackle, who can throw the ball well, who can catch the ball. It’s not going to be a complicated schematic game. We’re not trying to game plan against an opponent. We want to be able to evaluate our players from a fundamental standpoint.

“And finally, we want to cap off a good Spring Practice. Saturday will be the last of the 15 days that we are allotted by the NCAA to work with our team in the spring.”

Bohl’s Evaluation of Spring Football Heading Into the Final Week of Practice

When asked about his overall feeling regarding his team’s progress this spring, Bohl said he was pleased but knows that his team still has room to grow in the last three practices of spring this Tuesday, Thursday and then concluding with Saturday’s Spring Game.

“We feel good about the progress we’ve made this spring, but there is still more progress we can make this week,” said Bohl. “We’ve had good competition. We are deeper than what we have been and that has allowed us to incorporate more team activities into practices this spring, which has been beneficial.

“I feel like we’ve made good progress. The addition of two new offensive coaches has been somewhat seamless, which is encouraging.

“The other thing that I’ve noticed both by my own evaluation and the data we’ve collected through our GPS tracking chips is our team speed is improved and overall we are a bigger, faster football team.”

How has the Re-Engineering of the Offense Developed This Spring

During this offseason, Bohl and his offensive staff have evaluated the Cowboys’ offensive system and have installed some new components to allow them to put more pressure on opposing defenses. Bohl has been encouraged by those adjustments and has been pleased with the way his players have reacted to those changes.

“Our players have responded well to the changes we’ve implemented,” said Bohl. “The changes aren’t earth-shattering changes, but there are enough new elements that we’ve fit into the fabric of our offense that we believe will challenge opposing defenses and leverage the strengths we have with our personnel on offense.”

Defense Returns Virtually Everyone From a Group That Was Nationally-Ranked a Year Ago

On the defensive side of the ball, Wyoming returns virtually everyone from a unit that ranked nationally in numerous defensive categories last season, and it will get back some other key contributors who missed time last season either due to injury or made the choice to opt out due to COVID.

“There are a couple important things on the defensive side that I believe will serve us well,” said Bohl. “We’ve got more depth on our defensive line heading into next season and that is without a couple key players. Ravontae Holt and Jordan Bertagnole haven’t been able to compete this spring due to recovering from injuries but we expect them to be big contributors this coming season. All the guys up front who competed this spring have done a good job, so our front will be deeper than what it has been.

“We’ve also solidified three good linebackers (Chad Muma, Chuck Hicks and Easton Gibbs). I think our safeties are playing solid, and our two starting cornerbacks (C.J. Coldon and Azizi Hearn) are playing excellent.”

2021 Wyoming Spring Game Information

Game Time

∙2 p.m., M.T. in War Memorial Stadium, Saturday, May 8

Admittance

∙The Spring Game is Free and Open to the Public

Parking

∙Parking will be Free on Saturday in the Ford Stadium Lot

Tailgating

∙An open container permit will enable fans to tailgate in the Ford Stadium Lot on Saturdayfrom 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Gates Opening

∙Gates to War Memorial Stadium will open at 1 p.m.

Season-Ticket Sales Promotion

∙Starting Friday, May 7 at 4 p.m. through Monday, May 10 at 10 a.m., anyone who buys football season tickets online, over the phone or in-person during this time-frame will get: The same number of complimentary single-game tickets to any (2) events of their choice for either Men’s Basketball, Women’s Basketball, Volleyball or Wrestling in 2021 (through Dec. 31, 2021).

∙This includes any fans who renew, sign up for a payment plan or anyone who commits to the 2021 football season with a payment from Friday, May 7 at 4 p.m. to Monday, May 10 at 10 a.m.

∙On Monday afternoon, May 10, the UW Athletics ticket office will e-mail everyone who took advantage of the promotion informing them of next steps

∙Ticket Representatives will be available at the War Memorial Stadium Ticket Office near Gate 4 on the east side of War Memorial Stadium from Noon until Halftime on Saturday, May 8

∙Ticket Representatives can review prices and available seat options for fans on Saturday.

∙Fans may also contact the Ticket Office online at GoWyo.com/tickets or call at 307-766-7220

Concessions

∙After 1 p.m., fans will be able to purchase food and drink at the Concession Cabin in the Southwest Corner of War Memorial Stadium.

∙Roxie’s will be serving beer in the area under the south video board.

∙Pizza Hut will be serving food out of its trailer that will be parked at the south end of the stadium.

∙Kettle Korn will also be serving at its stand in the south end zone area

Merchandise

∙Brown and Gold Outlet will be selling merchandise on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium

Special Promotions

∙UniWyo Federal Credit Union will be sponsoring a face-painting station at the Spring Game

∙Smith Beverages (Budweiser) will also be conducting promotional activities on Saturday

