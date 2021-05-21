Wyoming Cowboys slated for Hawaii's Diamond Head Classic

(Editor's note: UW Athletics release)

LARAMIE, Wyo. - The Wyoming Cowboys will be spending the Holidays in Hawaii this season as part of college basketball's 2021 Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic. It will be the Pokes first trip to Honolulu since the playing in the Rainbow Classic in 2006.

The classic will also feature BYU (West Coast), tournament host school Hawai'i (Big West), Liberty (ASUN), Northern Iowa (MVC), South Florida (American), Stanford (Pac-12), Vanderbilt (SEC).

Wyoming returns nine players with 70 percent of its scoring to go along with 80 percent of the rebounds from last season¡¯s squad. The Pokes finished the 2020-21 season with a 14-11 record in head coach Jeff Linder¡¯s first season.

Each team will compete in one game per day, advancing through the bracket over three days for a total of 12 games. The two teams that remain undefeated throughout will face off in the championship game on the final day of the tournament.

Previous tournament champions of the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic include USC (2009, 2017), Butler (2010), Kansas State (2011), Arizona (2012), Iowa State (2013), George Washington (2014), Oklahoma (2015), San Diego State (2016), TCU (2018) and Houston (2019).

Tickets are expected to go on sale in October.

