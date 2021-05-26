Wyoming Cowboys send 10 to 2021 Athlon preseason Mountain West Team

(Editor's note: UW Athletics release)

LARAMIE, Wyo. - Athlon Sports released its 2021 Preseason All-Mountain West Conference football teams on Tuesday and 10 Wyoming Cowboys were selected to Athlon's First through Fourth All-Mountain West Teams. Wyoming was led by three juniors who were named to the First Team. Those three First Team honorees were running back Xazavian Valladay, center Keegan Cryder and linebacker Chad Muma.

Of Wyoming's 10 selections, seven of them were either First or Second Team picks. That tied Wyoming with San Diego State for the second most individuals on the First and Second Teams. Only Nevada, who had a combined 11 individuals on the First and Second teams, had more.

Athlon's Second Team included four Cowboys: senior offensive guard Logan Harris, senior safety Esaias Gandy, junior cornerback C.J. Coldon and freshman place-kicker John Hoyland.

On the Third Team were Wyoming defensive ends Garrett Crall, a senior, and Solomon Byrd, a sophomore. And on Athlon's Fourth Team was Cowboy sophomore nose tackle Cole Godbout.

The Wyoming Cowboy veterans have already returned to Laramie for summer conditioning. The first day the Cowboys can begin fall practice will be Friday, Aug. 6. Wyoming is scheduled to kick off the 2021 season on Saturday, Sept. 4 at home against Montana State.

Wyoming First Team Selections (Alphabetical)

Keegan Cryder, Junior Center, Littleton, Colo.

Chad Muma, Junior, Linebacker, Lone Tree, Colo.

Xazavian Valladay, Junior, Running Back, Matteson, Ill.

Wyoming Second Team Selections

C.J. Coldon, Sophomore, Cornerback, Belleville, Ill.

Esaias Gandy, Senior, Safety, Aurora, Colo.

Logan Harris, Senior, Offensive Guard, Torrington, Wyo.

John Hoyland, Freshman, Place-kicker, Broomfield, Colo.

Wyoming Third Team Selections

Solomon Byrd, Sophomore, Defensive End, Palmdale, Calif.

Garrett Crall, Senior, Defensive End, Hicksville, Ohio

Wyoming Fourth Team Selection

Cole Godbout, Sophomore, Nose Tackle, Hudson, Wis.

