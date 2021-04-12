Wyoming Cowboys recruit fatally shot at Dallas hotel

LARAMIE, Wyo. - University of Wyoming football recruit Tony Evans Jr. was shot and killed early Sunday morning at a hotel in Dallas, Texas, according to police in the Dallas area.

The 17-year-old senior was a 2021 recruit from Lancaster, Texas. The fatal shooting around 1:30 a.m., which wounded another person at the Hawthorn Suites hotel in the Stemmons Corridor, was confirmed by police. Both victims were taken to a hospital, where Evans was pronounced dead. The other victim, whom police did not identify, was in stable condition, according to the Dallas Morning News.

“Our hearts are with the Evans family as they go through this incredibly difficult time,” said University of Wyoming head football coach Craig Bohl. “We are so sad to hear of Tony’s passing. We have been in contact with Tony’s family and are here to support them in anyway we can.”

No one had been taken into custody for the shootings as of Sunday night and police had not released details about what led to them.

Evans, a wide receiver and safety, had 13 catches for 268 yards and four touchdowns for Lancaster High last season.