Wyoming Cowboys plan Stripe Out against Montana State Bobcats

LARAMIE, Wyo. - The Stripe Out is back.

After success at the 2019 game against Missouri, another Stripe Out is planned for September's football season opener versus Montana State.

Wyoming Athletics is asking all Cowboy fans to participate at War Memorial Stadium September 4 by wearing brown or gold t-shirts based on their seat location. The goal is for alternating sections of the stadium be clad in brown and gold.

Stripe Out T-Shirts are available at Brown and Gold Outlet Online and at Laramie and Cheyenne Locations. Limited edition “Stripe Out” t-shirts will be also sold through the Brown and Gold Outlet online (BrownandGold.com) and at both the Laramie and Cheyenne locations. The cost is $10 per shirt. A limited number of Stripe Out t-shirts will be available for UW students on game day.

Season tickets and single game tickets are on sale. Season-ticket packages start at $159 with tickets for the Montana State game starting at $39.