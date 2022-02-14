Wyoming Cowboys nationally ranked; Ike MWC Player of Week

LARAMIE, Wyo. - The Wyoming Cowboys bounced into the Associated Press men's college basketball rankings on Monday holding the No. 22 position.

It marks the first time since Jan. 12, 2015 that the Cowboys have been ranked in the AP Poll, according to UW Athletics. It is also Wyoming’s highest ranking since a No. 13 spot in the polls heading into the 1988 NCAA Tournament.

The Cowboys are 21-3 overall this season and 10-1 in league play with a grip on first place in the Mountain West Conference. Wyoming's men have won 12 of their last 13 games dating back to December.

Also Monday, Graham Ike garnered Mountain West Player of the Week honor for the second time this season.

It marks back-to-back weeks a Cowboy has earned the award after Hunter Maldonado did so last week. This is the first time since the 2002-03 season that Wyoming has won the award in back-to-back week with Donta Richardson and Jay Straight doing so during that season.

Ike, a native of Aurora, Colo. averaged 26.5 points per game and added 15 rebounds per night, as the Cowboys are currently in first place in the Mountain West Conference. He also added two assists per game and recorded a double-double in both contests.

Against Utah State, Ike added 28 points and 12 rebounds going 10-of-17 from the field. He recorded 25 points and grabbed a career-high 18 rebounds against San Jose State. It was the most rebounds in a game since Justin James recorded 20 against Evansville on Nov. 28, 2018. He scored 36 of his points for the week in the second half of the two contests.

(UW Athletics contributed to this story)