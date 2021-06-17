Wyoming Cowboys, Illinois football game shifts to August 2022

(Editor's note: UW Athletics release)

LARAMIE, Wyo. - The University of Wyoming and the University of Illinois athletics departments announced on Wednesday a change in the date of their 2022 football game to be played in Champaign, Ill. The game was originally scheduled for Sept. 17, 2022, but has now been moved to Aug. 27, 2022. It will be the first meeting between the Cowboys and Illini in football.

This change follows a series of football scheduling changes that have been made in the past several months, partially due to the impact of COVID on the 2020 college football season.

Wyoming’s football scheduling changes in the past several months include the following:

Opponent and Game Location Original Date New Date

at Illinois in Champaign, Ill. Sept. 17, 2022 Aug. 27, 2022

Utah in Laramie, Wyo. Sept. 19, 2020 Sept. 13, 2025

at Louisiana in Lafayette, La. Sept. 12, 2020 Sept. 15, 2029

at California in Berkeley, Calif. Sept. 2, 2028 Sept. 4, 2032