Wyoming Cowboys engineering majors Cryder, Muma nationally honored

(Editor's note: UW Athletics release)

LARAMIE, Wyo. - University of Wyoming football student-athletes Keegan Cryder and Chad Muma were honored on Wednesday by The National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame (NFF) as members of the 2022 Hampshire Honor Society. Both are engineering majors at UW.

To qualify for selection to the NFF Hampshire Honor Society, a college football player must achieve a minimum 3.20 cumulative grade point average, must meet all NCAA or NAIA progress toward degree requirements, must have been a significant contributor to their team and must have completed their playing eligibility in the most recent college football season.

Offensive center Cryder has achieved a 3.366 cumulative grade-point average in civil engineering at Wyoming. Cryder earned All-Mountain West Conference honors three consecutive seasons. He was a Second Team All-MW selection by conference head coaches and media in 2019 and 2021, and was a First Team selection in 2020. Cryder was named to the Outland Trophy Watch List (nation’s outstanding interior offensive lineman) as both a junior and senior and was selected to the Rimington Trophy Watch List (nation’s outstanding center) as a junior.

Linebacker Muma has earned a 3.439 cumulative GPA in mechanical engineering at UW. Muma achieved Second Team All-America honors from both the Walter Camp Football Foundation and Pro Football Focus (PFF) in 2021 and was a Third Team All-America selection by Associated Press. He was also one of only six national finalists for the 2021 Butkus Award (nation’s best linebacker) and was named one of 18 national semifinalists for the 2021 Chuck Bednarik Award (nation’s outstanding defensive player.) Muma was a First Team All-Mountain West Conference selection by conference head coaches and media in both 2020 and 2021.

This is the 15th time in the 16 years that the Hampshire Honor Society has been in existence that the University of Wyoming has had at least one individual selected.

Nominees from all levels of college football are eligible for the NFF Hampshire Honor Society, including: NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision, NCAA Football Championship Subdivision, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III, the NAIA and sprint football.

The NFF Hampshire Honor Society was created in 2007 to honor college football student-athletes in all divisions. Jon F. Hanson, the chairman and founder of the Hampshire Companies, established an endowment to fund the NFF Hampshire Honor Society in `07. He was a former NFF Chairman from 1994-2006, and currently serves as NFF chairman emeritus.

Each player earning membership into this year’s Honor Society will receive a certificate commemorating their achievement.

A breakdown of the Wyoming Cowboys inducted into the Society through the years follows:

Hampshire Honor Society Members From the University of Wyoming

2022: Keegan Cryder, Chad Muma

2021: Justis Borton, Jeff Burroughs, Taylor Dodd and Skyler Miller

2020: Josiah Hall, Josh Harshman, Cooper Rothe, Nick Szpor and Ben Wisdorf

2019: Nico Evans, Adam Pilapil, Nick Smith and Andrew Wingard

2018: Drew Van Maanen

2017: Chase Roullier

2016: Cameron Coffman and Rafe Kiely

2015: Keenan Montgomery, Mark Nzeocha and Stuart Williams

2013: Luke Ruff and Oliver Schober

2012: Clayton Kirven

2011: Dax Crum, Chris Prosinski and Alex Toney

2010: Russ Arnold, Weston Johnson and Jesson Salyards

2009: Jake Edmunds, Michael Ray and Chris Sundberg

2008: Luke Chase, Sean Claffey and Brandon Haugen

2007: Mike Groover, Tyler Holden and John Wendling

