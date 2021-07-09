Wyoming Cowboys, Colorado Buffaloes set football showdown

(Editor's note: UW Athletics release)

LARAMIE, Wyo. - The University of Wyoming and the University of Colorado athletics departments announced on Thursday that the two Front Range schools will play each other in football on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colo. The contract is a single-game contract.

The last time the two teams played was in 2009 in Boulder. The series between the two schools dates back to Nov. 10, 1900, when they first played a game at Colorado. The last victory on the field for the Cowboys was in 1982, when the Pokes won 24-10 at Folsom Field.

Wyoming’s 2025 non-conference schedule will feature two games against Pac-12 Conference opponents. In addition to the Sept. 20 game at CU, Wyoming will host the Utah Utes in Laramie on Saturday, Sept. 13. UW is scheduled to kick off the 2025 season at home on Saturday, Aug. 30 against Cal Poly.

Below are Wyoming’s future football schedules. All future schedules are tentative and subject to change.

University of Wyoming

Future Football Schedules

(As of July 8, 2021)

2021

Date Opponent

Sept. 4 MONTANA STATE

Sept. 11 at Northern Illinois

Sept. 18 BALL STATE

Sept. 25 at UConn

2022

Date Opponent

Aug. 27 at Illinois

Sept. 3 TULSA

Sept. 10 NORTHERN COLORADO

Sept. 24 at BYU

2023

Date Opponent

Sept. 2 TEXAS TECH

Sept. 9 PORTLAND STATE

Sept. 16 at Texas

Sept. 23 APPALACHIAN STATE

2024

Date Opponent

Aug. 31 at Arizona State

Sept. 7 IDAHO

Sept. 21 NEW MEXICO STATE

Sept. 28 BYU

2025

Date Opponent

Aug. 30 CAL POLY

Sept. 13 UTAH

Sept. 20 ` at Colorado

2026

Date Opponent

Sept. 5 NORTH TEXAS

Sept. 12 NORTHERN COLORADO

Sept. 19 at Central Michigan

Sept. 26 LOUISIANA

2027

Date Opponent

Sept. 4 at Utah

Sept. 11 SOUTHERN UTAH

Sept. 18 at North Texas

Sept. 25 CENTRAL MICHIGAN

2028

Date Opponent

Sept. 16 at Texas Tech

2029

Date Opponent

Sept. 8 CALIFORNIA

Sept. 15 at Louisiana

2030

Date Opponent

Sept. 14 at Arizona

2031

Date Opponent

No games yet scheduled

2032

Date Opponent

Sept. 4 at California

2033

Date Opponent

Sept. 17 ARIZONA

All future schedules are tentative and subject to change.

All Wyoming Home games are in CAPS and BOLD.

