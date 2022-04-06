Wyoming Cowboys announce football series with UConn

(Editor's note: UW Athletics release)

LARAMIE, Wyo. - The University of Wyoming and the University of Connecticut athletics departments announced on Wednesday a two-game, home-and-home series that will be played in Laramie, Wyo., on Aug. 29, 2026, and in East Hartford, Conn., on Sept. 15, 2029.

Wyoming and UConn played each other in football for the first time in the 2021 season, with the Cowboys coming away with a 24-22 road victory over the Huskies. UConn is currently one of only seven Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) teams that is not aligned with a football conference and plays football as an independent.

Wyoming’s 2026 non-conference schedule will now feature three non-conference home games on Aug. 29 vs. UConn, on Sept. 5 vs. North Texas and on Sept. 12 vs. Northern Colorado. The Pokes’ lone non-conference road game in 2026 is scheduled at Central Michigan on Sept. 19.

In 2029, the Cowboys road game at UConn on Sept. 15 will follow Wyoming’s home opener vs. the University of California Bears of the Pac-12 Conference on Sept. 8. UW’s other non-conference game scheduled in 2029 will be on the road at UTEP on Sept. 29.

The Cowboys are scheduled to kick off the upcoming 2022 season on Aug. 27 at Illinois followed by the home opener versus Tulsa on Sept. 3.

