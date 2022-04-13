Wyoming Cowboys add USC, UCLA transfers

(Editor's note: UW Athletics release)

LARAMIE, Wyo. - University of Wyoming head basketball coach Jeff Linder announced Wednesday the addition of a trio of transfers along with a walk-on for the 2022-23 season. Max Agbonkpolo and Ethan Anderson will join the Cowboys from the University of Southern California and Jake Kyman joins the Pokes from UCLA. All three transfers will have two seasons of eligibility. Cheyenne Central’s Nathanial Talcih will join the program as a preferred walk-on.

“This group of young men already understand that being tougher and more together are key components to our success,” Linder said. “Their chemistry on and off the floor and the fact that each of them has won a lot of high-level basketball games at the collegiate level will fit right into our program and contribute to our selfless winning culture immediately.”

Max Agbonkpolo (Ag-Bonk-Polo) is a 6-9, 195-pound guard/forward and is a native of Laguna Niguel, Calif. He averaged 7.7 points per game to go along with three rebounds per night in 18 starts last season. He scored in double-figures 10 times during the season with a season-high 17 points against Dixie State. He averaged 3.9 points and 2.3 rebounds for the Trojans in 2020-21.

He is a graduate of Santa Margarita Catholic High School in 2019 where he led his team to a 25-11 record and to the CIF Division I quarterfinals. He was named to the All-CIF Southern Section Division I first team. USA Today named him to the All-California second team. The 2019 recruiting rankings listed Agbonkpolo as the fifth prospect in the state of California and nationally No. 52 by 247Sports, No. 56 by Rivals.com and No. 64 by ESPN.com. He was a teammate of fellow signee Jake Kyman in high school.

Linder on Agbonkpolo

“The combination of skill, length, and athleticism that Max possesses is impossible to ignore. He is a unique matchup for opposing teams offensively, however, it is his defensive versatility and switch-ability that makes him very rare at our level. The great thing about Max is that he has an extremely high ceiling and has yet to reach his full potential. We are excited to work with Max and develop him into the weapon we know he can be.”

Ethan Anderson is a 6-1, 210-pound guard from Los Angeles, Calif. Last season, he averaged 4.4 points per game and 2.2 assists per contest. In 2020-21, he added 5.7 points per game to go along with 2.7 assists. In his first season with the program in 2019-20, he started 28 games adding 5.5 points and 4.2 assists per game. He recorded 131 assists as a freshman ranking him third amongst freshman in USC history. He started 34 games in his career at Southern California.

Anderson graduated from Fairfax High School in 2019, where he averaged 20.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists as a senior. He was named the L.A. City Section Player of the Year leading Fairfax to the Open Division Championship. He was also named to the L.A. Times All-Area team. He was ranked the fourth-best point guard in California by 247sports coming out of high school.

Linder on Anderson

“The leadership, toughness, defensive grit and playmaking ability that Ethan brings to the table are traits that impact winning at a high level. Guard play in our program is a premium and Ethan has the winning mindset and character makeup to make an immediate impact. He is elite at getting into the paint and making plays in traffic. You can never underestimate the ability to show up every day and put in the work. We are excited to get in the trenches with Ethan and go to work.”

Jake Kyman is a 6-7, 215-poung guard/forward from Aliso Viejo, Calif. He appeared in 80 games for the Bruins in three seasons averaging 3.6 points per game to go along with 1.1 rebounds. He hit 58 threes in his career at UCLA shooting 36 percent from behind the arc. Last season, Kyman averaged 2.4 points per game. He averaged 5.3 points per game in his first season with the Bruins.

He is a graduate of Santa Margarita Catholic High School. He was a two-time first-team All-CIF Southern Section selection (Open Division in 2018, Division I in 2019). As a senior (2018-19) he was named the Orange County Player of the Year by the Orange County Register. He was a three-star prospect coming out of high school by 247Sports and Rivals.

Linder on Kyman

“Jake’s feel for the game, ability to make shots, and court vision really meshes well with our team. Whether it is making the big shot, making the extra pass, or using his ability to put it on the ground for others, Jake essentially gives us another quick decision maker on the floor. Jake’s intelligence and every-day attitude will be a great addition for our squad.”

Nathanial Talich is a 6-4, 195-pound guard from Cheyenne, Wyo. He was a three-time All-State selection at Cheyenne Central High School averaging 23.3 points per game as a senior. He also added 8.5 rebounds per game to go along with 3.9 assists and 2.6 steals. He helped lead Cheyenne Central to a state title his junior season scoring 26 points in the championship game. He scored 52 points against Sheridan (Colo.) last season for a career best.

He is the son of former Cowboy linebacker Cory Talich.

Linder on Talich

“We are excited to add Nathanial Talich to our roster. He bleeds Brown and Golf. He had an excellent career at Cheyenne Central and we look forward to see him develop with his hard work and passion for the game.”

