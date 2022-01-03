Tuesday's Wyoming-Nevada men's basketball game postponed

LARAMIE, Wyo. - Tuesday's men's basketball game between Wyoming and Nevada has been postponed due to COVID-19-related concerns within the Cowboys' program, the school has announced.

The game, to be played in Reno, Nevada, was set for a 9 p.m. Mountain Time tip-off. If the game cannot be rescheduled, it will be declared a no contest according to UW Athletics.

Wyoming's men are off to a hot 11-2 start including 6-0 at home. The Cowboys next scheduled game is Saturday at Fresno State with a 5 p.m. Mountain Time start.

