Watch
More CollegeNCAA

Actions

Tuesday's Wyoming-Nevada men's basketball game postponed

items.[0].image.alt
Kyle Spradley/UW Athletics
WYO MBB 19.JPG
Posted at 9:02 AM, Jan 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-03 11:02:03-05

LARAMIE, Wyo. - Tuesday's men's basketball game between Wyoming and Nevada has been postponed due to COVID-19-related concerns within the Cowboys' program, the school has announced.

The game, to be played in Reno, Nevada, was set for a 9 p.m. Mountain Time tip-off. If the game cannot be rescheduled, it will be declared a no contest according to UW Athletics.

Wyoming's men are off to a hot 11-2 start including 6-0 at home. The Cowboys next scheduled game is Saturday at Fresno State with a 5 p.m. Mountain Time start.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Results from around the state