Six Wyoming Cowboy teams set all-time high GPAs

(Editor's note: UW Athletics release)

LARAMIE, Wyo. - University of Wyoming student-athletes continued to excel in the classroom during the 2020-21 academic year achieving a combined 3.25 grade-point average. In addition, six of UW’s NCAA-sanctioned teams set all-time high team GPAs during the past year.

In spite of challenges that student-athletes’ faced with altered academic and athletic schedules due to COVID, the Cowboys and Cowgirls persevered to post some of the best results in recent years.

The sports of women’s cross country (3.62 team GPA), men’s golf (3.62), women’s soccer (3.59), women’s swimming and diving (3.49), men’s track and field (3.47) and men’s basketball (3.08) all set single-year highs for team GPAs in their respective sports. UW Athletics began tracking team grade-point averages for each individual sport in the 2002-03 academic year.

Seven other UW Athletics teams, while not setting single-year team highs for their sport, achieved above a 3.00 team GPA for the past academic year. Those teams included: women’s golf (3.61), volleyball (3.56), tennis (3.53), women’s basketball (3.52), women’s track and field (3.46), men’s cross country (3.29) and men’s swimming and diving (3.28).

“We are extremely proud of our student-athletes’ achievements in the classroom in addition to their athletic achievements,” said Tom Burman, University of Wyoming Director of Athletics. “To see so many of our teams record all-time highs in team GPAs this past year is remarkable given the challenges they faced in a very unique year due to COVID.

“I want to congratulate our student-athletes, and I want to commend our UW Athletics academic staff and our coaching and administrative staffs for the support they provided our student-athletes during the past year.”

