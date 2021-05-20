Ryggs Johnston, Arizona State qualify for NCAA Golf Championships

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Former Libby golf phenom Ryggs Johnston is headed to the NCAA Division I Golf Championships.

Johnston qualified for the championships by helping his Arizona State team tie for second at the NCAA Albuquerque Regional on Wednesday. Individually, Johnston tied for 40th, finishing the three-round tournament with 219 strokes.

He opened on Monday with an even-par 72 that had him in a tie for 24th, but Johnston struggled on Tuesday, finishing the round with a 4-over-par 76. He bounced back on Wednesday with his best round of the tournament, a 1-under-par 71.

South Carolina's Ryan Hall took individual medalist honors, carding rounds of 68, 68 and 69 to finish the tournament with 205 total strokes. Sam Bennett of Texas A&M and Jonathan Brightwell of Oklahoma tied for second at 206 strokes.

Texas Tech won the team title with 838 strokes, finishing 10 shots clear of Arizona State and Oregon State, who tied for second. The Sun Devils were led by No. 1 golfer David Puid, who placed eighth with 208 total strokes.

The NCAA Championships will be held May 27-June 2 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.