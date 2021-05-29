Montana State Bobcats' Lucy Corbett clinches spot at NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- History made.

Bozeman native and Montana State junior Lucy Corbett clinched a spot in the women's high jump at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field National Championships, becoming the first Bobcat to qualify for the NCAA Championships in the event. Corbett had no problems at the NCAA West preliminary competition on Saturday, clearing the bar on every one of her jumps.

Corbett entered the event at 5 feet, 5.75 inches, and jumped a total of four times, also clearing heights at 5-7.75, 5-9.75 and 5-11.5. She was one of three jumpers to clear 5-11.5 without a miss, tying Corbett with Madison Langley-Walker of Oklahoma and Lamara Distin of Texas A&M atop the leaderboard.

Aislinn Overby, another Bozeman native, was also in the event representing Washington State. Overby had a solid showing, clearing the bar on her first attempts at 5-5.75 and 5-7.75. She got over 5-9.75 on her third jump and then missed all three attempts at 5-11.5 to try to punch her ticket to the NCAA Championships. With the 5-9.75 height, Overby placed 19th.

Due to weather halting Friday's action at the NCAA West prelim, Saturday's schedule is packed. Six more Montanans will compete on Saturday, including Montana State's Carla Nicosia (triple jump), Levi Taylor (3,000-meter steeplechase) and Duncan Hamilton (3,000-meter steeplechase). Christina Aragon, a Billings Senior alum now at Stanford, will run in the 1,500 meters, and Aidan Reed, a Helena High graduate now at Southern Utah, and Annie Hill, a Kalispell Glacier product now at Colorado, will run in the men's and women's 5,000 meters, respectively.

The NCAA Championships are June 9-12 at Eugene, Ore.

(Editor's note: This report will be updated as more events become final.)